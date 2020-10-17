DU 2nd Cut Off 2020 List: Second cut off list was released on Saturday for graduate admission in Delhi University. But for the BA program, the seats of General Category and OBC have been filled in many subjects. That is, now only students of the class reserved for these courses will be able to take their admission. This is because in the first cut-off, the seats for most subjects were filled by 40 to 60 percent in many colleges. In this case, many seats of reserved quota seats are left vacant.

More chances for reserved class in DU’s second cutoff: Most of the colleges have filled seats in general category and many colleges have more than seats. In many colleges, 40 to 60 percent seats have been admitted. Therefore, the colleges have decided to reduce the second cutoff marginally. Principals of many colleges say that there is less chance of admission in general category in major subjects, but there are a lot of vacancies in reserved category. However, the cutoff will come with a slight reduction in all sections.

Principal of Maharaj Agrasen College, Dr. Sanjeev Tiwari says that the admissions in general category in most subjects are almost complete here. Hence the second cutoff will be reduced from .5% to 1%. The reserved class can be reduced by two per cent.

DU SOL admission process can start from Monday

Delhi University’s School of Open Learning has received approval from the Board of Distance Education for admission to the new semester. Therefore DU can start the online admission process from next week. Prof. Uma Shankar Pandey, Special Work Officer of SOL said that the students had been waiting for a long time to start the admission process in SOL. Our helpline was constantly asked questions related to it, but now with the approval, we will start it soon. The admission process in SOL is expected to start from Monday.

