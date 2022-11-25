Both the DTM and ADAC GT Masters have yet to unveil their calendars for the 2023 season and according to Motorsport.com the two championships have been negotiating joint activities behind the scenes for several weeks.

Such a collaboration would have been unthinkable two years ago, when the DTM’s move to GT3 regulations was followed by a war of words between ITR boss Gerhard Berger and then ADAC president Hermann Tomczyk.

However, the dispute between the two sides softened and Berger even met Tomcyzk and the latter’s replacement, Gerd Esner, at the Norisring in July. The situation was helped by the fact that Tomczyk’s son Martin became de facto “number 2” in the ITR hierarchy, just below Berger.

The DTM and GT Masters have already staged events together at the Lausitzring in 2016-17, so there is precedent. However, none of the racetracks are aware of such a collaboration in 2023, as ITR and ADAC have booked different dates for their respective championships.

There will be numerous challenges in hosting a weekend with both the DTM and GT Masters, as they have partially competing partners and different support programmes. Furthermore, there will not be enough space to accommodate all teams in the pits and some may have to pitch tents in the paddock.

The DTM had originally planned to present the 2023 calendar at the Red Bull Ring weekend in September, but the announcement was delayed due to the chain reaction caused by Formula 1 scheduling the Belgian Grand Prix in July instead of the usual appointment of the end of August.

However, the DTM has found a new date for the Norisring – July 8 and 9 – and no announcement of next year’s schedule is expected until at least early December.

#91 Team Joos Sportwagentechnik Porsche 911 GT3 R: Christian Engelhart, Ayhancan Guven Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Will ADAC take over the DTM?

In recent weeks there have been persistent rumors about a possible takeover of the DTM by ADAC. While it may seem like an odd acquisition given that the DTM and GT Masters are rival championships that are based on the same GT3 platform, in reality both series have opposite issues and could benefit from the same ownership.

Since the DTM adopted the GT3 formula in 2021, the GT Masters has struggled with dwindling team entries, while the DTM itself has seen a record grid this year. It is a trend that is expected to continue in 2023.

Furthermore, Berger has been the sole owner of the DTM’s parent company ITR since Audi and BMW withdrew their equal share at the end of the 2020 season. , now has to bear the entire financial risk of running the league.

The manufacturers reportedly left him five million euros after the demise of Class 1, but the coronavirus has taken a toll on the series’ finances.

Since the DTM’s business model relies heavily on ticket sales, which has been severely limited due to the pandemic, it must be assumed that the Houses’ money has long been used to fill budget gaps.

Berger has repeatedly denied in the past that he wants to sell the DTM, but it cannot be ruled out that this point is on the agenda in his dialogue with ADAC.

Indeed, unlike the ITR, the ADAC is not required to make a profit from its motorsport activities, which the current president of the sports sector Ennser has made unequivocally clear.

A DTM under the leadership of Germany’s largest automobile club could therefore make sense for Berger in the medium term.

Furthermore, with the acquisition, ADAC would have the opportunity to establish a real pyramid in German GT racing, with the DTM as the top class for professional drivers, GT Masters as the forge of talent, and GT3 and GT4 as the series Basic.

ITR itself has revealed that it is in talks with ADAC, but no comment has been released on a possible takeover.

“We are currently discussing about next year – reads an official note – We can confirm that we are speaking with the ADAC and examining the possible synergies that we could achieve together in the future, especially for the benefit of the participating teams and partners”.

It should also be said that teams, racetracks and manufacturers do not have the luxury of having time before deciding what to do in 2023. The fact that nothing has been announced yet could indicate that there are major obstacles ahead and it cannot be ruled out that talks do not lead to any results and that for the moment everything remains unchanged.