Following the takeover of the DTM by longtime organizer ITR, ADAC detailed its plans on Thursday to place the series at the top of its championship pyramid in 2023 and revealed an eight-race calendar predominantly in the German-speaking countries.

It also stated that “significant budget-cutting measures are also planned for competitors”, but these have not yet been disclosed. One aspect that the DTM teams hope will lead to a reduction in costs is the abandonment of the double-file restarts introduced by the ITR in the 2017 season. The procedure has been criticized after the Norisring and Hockenheim rounds, both marred by incidents, even though the ITR had indicated it would remain part of the format for 2023.

Now that the series has come under the control of ADAC, the teams have been calling for a change. Ulrich Fritz, team principal of Mercedes HRT, welcomed the decision not to return to Portugal, which hosted a test two days before the inaugural race, as a “small detail that can have an impact”, but stressed that “the the most important thing from my point of view is to reduce accidents and therefore costs for the teams”.

“If you look at last year’s racing, especially at the Norisring and Hockenheim, in my view double row restarts need to be stopped because we, as a team, have lost millions in these crashes,” he told Motorsport.com .

“It’s nice for the show, but not if nobody can afford it. From my point of view, this is something that was a huge cost last year and needs to be eliminated.” Stefan Mucke Motorsport agreed that “having less risk at the start or restart is an important point to save costs. Accidents at the start have always been a problem,” he told Motorsport.com when asked about the format of restart.

Maximilian Buhk, Mercedes-AMG Team Mucke Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3 Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

“If you add up the sums of money that have been wasted because of this, it hasn’t been a good thing for the teams. Sure, it created some tension and some probably interesting starts for the spectators, but also for the DTM Trophy [su base GT4], as we did, and this always caused some action and damage. I think this is something that needs serious consideration.”

Timo Bernhard, boss of Team Bernhard, believes that restarts “create unnecessary tension” and has said he is in favor of abandoning this system. “If you single-file, you take away some of the heat in the first moment and you don’t add fire to an already hot situation,” the two-time Le Mans winner told Motorsport.com. “Crash damage was a huge factor last season, so I think this is definitely a good way forward.”

However, he argues that it will be important to keep things like performance pitstops that add costs to teams “because it’s another thing to differentiate from each other. I think teams have to actively participate in the outcome and that’s the best way, with the tire change,” added Bernhard.

Rosberg team boss Kimmo Liimatainen is also in favor of abandoning double-file restarts and hopes that the teams will also be consulted on other saving measures: “I said the same thing last year: I understand that the show is important, but in the end it’s always the team that pays the bill if there’s a big crash. That’s definitely one part I agree on, that of moving on to normal restarts. We have to sit at a table, that’s what I would like, surely we have to save somewhere. We just have to find a way to save something, because in the past I’ve also talked to some competitors, with the team principals, and they all say more or less the same thing: the situation is getting a bit aggravating”.