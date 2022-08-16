After 12 years together, Rene Rast and Audi Sport will say goodbye at the end of the season. This was announced by the driver, who will play the last race for the German brand on the weekend of 8 and 9 October in Hockenheim, the last round of the DTM of the season.

Rast has won 3 titles in 4 years racing with the Audi Sport Rosberg team, as well as 24 races and 20 pole positions. After racing in Formula E in the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 seasons, Rast made his return to the DTM this season with the ABT Sportsline team and is currently third in the standings, also making it the best Audi driver.

Rast said he made this decision not lightly, but added that he still has some goals to achieve in motorsport.

“This decision has been anything but easy for me. Audi has been my life in recent years. We have worked together fantastically and celebrated many great successes. I will never forget these moments, nor the many great people who made possible my victories and my champion titles “.

“Audi is a strong brand, with fascinating cars like the Audi RS 6, which I have been able to use as a company car for many years. The era of Class 1 in the DTM was the highlight for me. The Audi RS 5 DTM, with its four-cylinder turbocharged engine, was a fantastic racing car. ”

“Unfortunately, this era ended too early. Both in the Le Mans prototypes and in Formula E, I had the misfortune to have just joined the team when the programs were over. It was a real shame.”

“I am enjoying the DTM with GT3 racing cars a lot more than I ever could have imagined. But I still have some motorsport goals that I want to achieve. For this reason, at the end of the 2022 season, I will have to say goodbye to Audi fans at reluctantly, “concluded Rast.