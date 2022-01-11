A few months after the start of the new championship, the DTM is preparing to welcome one of its most emblematic drivers for the season 2022: after one year of absence in this category, René Rast will officially return to the series at the wheel of the team Audi ABT Sportsline, with the German who will therefore play the role of Kelvin van der Linde’s new teammate.

In this way, the 35-year-old will abandon Formula E to reappear once again in a category that has given him enormous satisfaction during his career: in addition to having graduated DTM champion three times (2o17, 2019 and 2020), at the same time establishing himself as the most successful driver in the history of Audi in this competition, the same has obtained two other affirmations, among others, in the 24 Hours of Spa, always with the Four circles.

Rast, who had played two championships with Audi in Formula E, commented on his return as follows: “I am really happy to be back after a one year hiatus – he has declared – I’ve never lost my appetite for DTM. Audi wanted me to fully focus on Formula E last season. I have seen a few rounds of the DTM on site, and I really enjoyed what I saw. I will have almost the same team at my disposal as I had in Formula E. My engineer remains the same, as does my chief mechanic and some mechanics. We are a very close team – he added – continuing to work together just made sense “. Satisfaction also expressed by Thomas Biermaier, team principal of ABT Sportsline eager to be able to welcome Rast again, with the aim of redeeming himself after the championship lost at the last test against Mercedes: “We started testing the waters early for it – commented – we know his strengths and in Formula E we got to know and appreciate him further last season. We are extremely grateful to his management led by Dennis Rostek and to Audi Sport, and now we can enter the battle for the 2022 title with a true dream team “. The championship, after the tests scheduled at Hockenheim, will start on the weekend from 29 April to 1 May, with the first stop scheduled in Portimao in Portugal.