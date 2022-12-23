According to information gathered by Motorsport.com, Red Bull’s headquarters in Austria have chosen to close the DTM program in 2023, ending the energy drink giant’s involvement with a team after just two seasons.
Previously, Red Bull had greenlit plans to continue participating in the DTM, which would have seen AF Corse enter two… Continue reading
#DTM #Red #Bull #enter #championship
The photo of Pelé with which his daughter responds to rumors of his supposed death
Kely Cristina Nascimentoone of Pelé's daughters, gave way to the rumors on social networks that said without much weight that...
Leave a Reply