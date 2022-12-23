She was back in DTM extension in 2021, and now she’s ready to leave: this is the case with Red Bull, which would be very close to saying goodbye with regard to the German touring car championship program. The decision would have been caused by the change of ownership of the DTM, with Gerhard Berger who sold the brand to the ADAC (German automobile club, the largest in Europe), after the exit of the ITR.

The departure of Berger – who has always been very close to Red Bull and its former boss Dietrich Mateschitz – would have convinced the team to withdraw, after the go-ahead from Milton Keynes for the continuation of the collaboration with AF Corse and participation in races with the two Ferraris 296GT23. To reveal the indiscretion was Autosport. The official decision could take place in the next few hours. Nick too Cassidyone of the two drivers, seems very pessimistic: “If it were possible, I would like to race in the DTM“, these are his words to ran.de. “I had a lot of fun and made myself count. But I don’t think it will be possible next year“. Felipe Fraga will return to the Brazilian stock car series with the Blue Stock squad.