Nice redemption for Nico Müller in Portimão, where the Team Rosberg standard bearer goes on to authoritatively win Race 2 thus obtaining the first success of 2022.

The Swiss, who had to retire in Race 1 after a few laps due to an accident, this morning placed his Audi R8 LMS in Pole Position and at the start he held the record very well, pushing to escape and without giving his rivals a way to undermine him.

Behind Müller passes Felipe Fraga in the Ferrari 488 of Red Bull-AF Corse. Even the Brazilian can therefore make up for it after yesterday’s KO, getting rid of Mirko Bortolotti’s Lamborghini Huracán after a few laps, who with the third step of the podium wins the points that propel him to the top of the standings.

The Grasser Racing Team rider was unable to keep up with Fraga, but he easily preceded the BMW M4 of Marco Wittmann (Walkenhorst Motorsport), also the author of a good race after the bitter retirement of the first round.

Mirko Bortolotti, Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracán EVO GT3 Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

In the Top5 there is the reigning champion Maximilian Götz (Winward Racing), the best of the Mercedes-AMGs, capable of keeping behind a fierce group formed by the Audi of Kelvin Van Der Linde (ABT Sportsline), Laurens Vanthoor in the Porsche 911 GT3 -R of the SSR Performance, Ricardo Feller at the wheel of the second Audi of the ABT Sportsline and Maro Engel, who with the Mercedes of the GruppeM completes the points zone.

Dennis Olsen (Porsche-SSR) and René Rast (Audi-ABT) remain dry despite having tried to get back on top, but also the winner of Race 1 Lucas Auer, only 22nd.

Sébastien Loeb was unable to extend the first stint and the WRC PluriCampione crossed the line 18th with the AF Corse Ferrari branded AlphaTauri.

Withdrawn due to an accident at the start Philipp Eng, Thomas Preining and Nicki Thiim, technical problems forced Mickael Grenier and Rolf Ineichen to surrender.