Lucas Auer opens the 2022 season of the DTM by daringly conquering the success in Race 1 in Portimão.

The driver of Team Winward has imposed himself with his Mercedes-AMG ahead of that of Luca Stolz (Team HRT), who therefore completes the double win for the Star brand.

Mirko Bortolotti is third, but the Lamborghini standard bearer has something to complain about what happened 17 ‘from the end, when he lost a record held up to then easily and without major problems.

The GRT rider from Trentino got off to a great start from the Pole Position and managed to control the situation without worries, but shortly after the whirlwind of pit stops, the Lamborghini Huracán of his teammate Rolf Ineichen had a technical problem and stopped on the track.

The Safety Car therefore had to intervene, canceling the advantage of Bortolotti, who at the restart in ‘Indy’ style had a hesitation due to an unidentified inconvenience, being pulled out of the Mercedes of Auer, Stolz and Maro Engel, as well as being undermined by the Audi R8 LMS by Ricardo Feller (ABT Sportsline).

The last 17 ‘was a pain for Bortolotti, who tried to recover his positions, but Engel defended the podium very well until the last lap, when the black-green Lamborghini managed to pass and at least return to the podium.

Mirko Bortolotti, Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracán EVO GT3 Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Meanwhile, Auer and Stolz were by now that handful of seconds away to be able to go to celebrate under the checkered flag, while Engel got penalized with 5 “added on the time for an infraction committed at the pit stop, for which the GruppeM boy slips 10 °.

Fourth therefore climbs Kelvin Van Der Linde with the second Audi of ABT Sportsline, benefiting from the cooler tires having been one of the last to have stopped, as well as Dennis Olsen, in the Top5 at the wheel of the Porsche 911 GT3-R of SSR Performance.

Feller finished sixth, followed by Sheldon Van Der Linde (Schubert Motorsport), the best of the BMW M4, with Laurens Vanthoor’s Porsche (SSR) and Philipp Eng’s BMW (Schubert) completing the points together with the aforementioned Engel .

Huge mockery instead at AF Corse / Red Bull, with Felipe Fraga hit by the Audi of René Rast (ABT). Even on the Brazilian’s Ferrari 488 something went wrong at the restart and the German was unable to avoid it by hitting it on the rear right.

A shame because the Piacenza team also had extended the tire change and could benefit from the grouping behind the SC to get back on top from seventh place where the Prancing Horse car was.

The other Ferrari with AlphaTauri colors and entrusted to Sébastien Loeb for this weekend is 16th: the WRC PluriCampione had tasted the comeback up to the points, but then had to give way in the final to more experienced rivals, including the DTM Champion in loads Maximilian Götz, who however is 11th with the Winward Mercedes and therefore empty-handed, as does Mikael Grenier, who started in front with the AMG of GruppeM and then was sucked into the group after the SC, also having tires used for more time.

Nico Muller and Dev Gore’s Audi and Marco Wittmann’s BMW retired due to problems and accidents.