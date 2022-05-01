Valentino Rossi’s teammate in the GT World Challenge Europe triumphs in Sunday’s race ahead of Felipe Fraga (Ferrari AF Corse), but the Italian’s two third places are worth the top of the standings. Loeb 18th

Perhaps a less spectacular race than race 1, but race 2 in Portimao of the DTM 2022 is a mix of confirmations and good news for the Italian patrol. Starting with Mirko Bortolotti, who with the Grasser team Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo conquers the second podium in a row and leads the championship. And that if it hadn’t been for the Safety Car in race 1 and the consequent power vacuum problem at the restart, we would have talked about a landslide victory in the first season. Sweet notes also at Ferrari AF Corse, with Felipe Fraga redeeming himself after the retirement on Saturday with a 2nd place behind the winner Nico Muller, also linked to Italy through the program that sees him involved in the GT World Challenge Europe alongside by Valentino Rossi in Endurance races. Bad day for Lucas Auer and Luca Stolz, respectively 1st and 2nd in race 1.

Qualifying 2: Muller flies, Bortolotti front row – All on track right away to make the most of the 20 'qualifying. All except Mirko Bortolotti, Esmee Hawkey, Lucas Auer and Ricardo Feller, who are waiting for the last minutes to set the time. Mid-round Nico Muller (Audi Rosberg) signs the best lap, but Felipe Fraga (Ferrari Red Bull AF Corse) is still angry about the collision in race 1 which forced him to retire and puts the wheels in front of him shortly after. Muller is not there and falls under the 1'40 "wall, the only rider on the track to do it on Sunday with a 1'39" 794. Also in the second qualifying session the strategy of Mirko Bortolotti (Lamborghini Grasser Racing Team) paid off, setting the second time in 1'40 "001 in the second and last lap. The Italian driver precedes Felipe Fraga and Shledon Van der Linde (Bmw Schubert Motorsport), while Lucas Auer (Mercedes-Amg Team Winward), winner of race 1, starts from the third row together with Luca Stolz (Mercedes-Amg Team Hrt). Only 27th Sebastien Loeb (Ferrari AlphaTauri AF Corse), fast in the first part of the session but without the final cue to start later.

DTM 2022, Race 2 Portimao: the start – At the start, a contact in curve 1 compromises the race of some drivers, including Nicki Thiim (Lamborghini T3 Motorsport). Rolf Ineichen (Lamborghini Grasser), Philipp Eng (Bmw Schubert Motorsport) and Lucas Stolz (Mercedes-Amg Team Hrt) also retire. Nico Muller, who started from pole, keeps his position on Mirko Bortolotti, with Felipe Fraga in third position. While the Audi driver tries to impose his own pace right away, trying to escape as much as possible, the Ferrari driver invents a braking overtaking in the ups and downs of the central sector that earns him 2nd place in the heats. Lucas Auer observes from further away, strong from his victory in race 1 and ready to take advantage of any mistake, only to be forced to make two pit stops due to a problem and in fact compromising his own race.

DTM 2022, Race 2 Portimao: the pit stops – Opts to paint immediately after 15 'Felipe Fraga, trying the strategy of the open road to try to attack Nico Muller. The Swiss from Audi responded with a counter move on the following lap, maintaining virtual leadership of the race. Finally, in the ninth lap, it is Bortolotti's turn, with the Italian who follows Fraga, author of the best lap in the race on the next step. 38 'from the end of regulation time the classification "deceives the eye": David Schumacher (Mercedes-Amg Team Winward), son of Ralf, nephew of Michael and cousin of Mick, and Sebastien Loeb (Ferrari AlphaTauri AF Corse), 9 times World Rally Champion, they are respectively in first and second position. But it is only an "optical illusion", since they have to return to the pit lane for their pit stop. Real, however, is the beautiful race of Marco Wittmann (Bmw Walkenhorst Motorsport), who takes two positions on the track with as many overtakes and puts himself in the wake of Bortolotti.

DTM 2022, Race 2 Portimao: the final – Sebastien Loeb ends up under investigation for track limits and after the pit stop he returns 19th, finishing race 2 in eighteenth position. The race finale does not reshuffle the cards, with Nico Muller managing the small advantage over Felipe Fraga. Mirko Bortolotti’s third place allows the Italian to take the lead in the championship, thanks to the results of the two races added to the extra points from qualifying. Appointment on 20-22 May, when the DTM will be the protagonist at the Lausitzring for the second round of the championship.

dtm 2022, portimao: race and championship standings – Below are the rankings of the first seasonal appointment with the DTM.

DTM 2022, Portimao: race 1 classification

Lucas Auer (Aut-Mercedes-Amg Team Winward) Luca Stolz (Ger-Mercedes-Amg Team Hrt) Mirko Bortolotti (Ita-Lamborghini Grt) Kelvin Van der Linde (S.Af-Audi Abt Sportsline) Dennis Olsen (Porsche Ssr Performance) Ricardo Feller (Svi-Audi Abt Sportsline) Sheldon Van der Linde (S.Af-Bmw Schubert Motorsport) Laurens Vanthoor (Bel-Porsche Ssr Performance) Philipp Eng (Aut- Bmw Schubert Motorsport) Maro Engel (Ger-Mercedes-Amg Team GruppeM Racing)

DTM 2022, Portimao: race 2 classification

Nico Muller (Svi-Audi Team Rosberg) Felipe Fraga (Bra-Ferrari Red Bull AF Corse) Mirko Bortolotti (Ita-Lamborghini Grt) Marco Wittmann (Ger-Bmw Walkenhorst Motorsport) Maximilian Gotz (Ger-Mercedes-Amg Team Winward) Kelvin Van der Linde (S.Af-Audi Abt Sportsline) Laurens Vanthoor (Bel-Porsche Ssr Performance) Sheldon Van der Linde (S.Af-Bmw Schubert Motorsport) Ricardo Feller (Svi-Audi Abt Sportsline) Maro Engel (Ger-Mercedes-Amg Team GruppeM Racing)

DTM 2022: championship standings

Finally, this is the championship standings, the result not only of race 1 and race 2, but also of the respective qualifications which assign 3 points to whoever gets the pole position, 2 to the 2nd and 1 to the 3rd. In addition, there is an additional point in both heats for those who sign the fastest lap in the race.

Mirko Bortolotti (Ita-Lamborghini Grt) 35 points Nico Muller (Svi-Audi Team Rosberg) 28 Lucas Auer (Aut-Mercedes-Amg Team Winward) 26 Felipe Fraga (Bra-Ferrari Red Bull AF Corse) 20 Kelvin Van der Linde (S.Af-Audi Abt Sportsline) 20 Luca Stolz (Ger-Mercedes-Amg Team Hrt) 19 Marco Wittmann (Ger-Bmw Walkenhorst Motorsport) 12 Maximilian Gotz (Ger-Mercedes-Amg Team Winward) 10 Laurens Vanthoor (Bel-Porsche Ssr Performance) 10 Sheldon Van der Linde (S.Af-Bmw Schubert Motorsport) 10.