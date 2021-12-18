The family Porsche it widens more and more in DTM: after the official entry of the Stuttgart company into the top German tourism championship, the famous brand has defined its debut for the 2022 with the launch of the SSR Performance team, which will take to the track full time – no longer as a wild card, as happened in 2021 at the Nurburgring – with two 911.2 GT3 Rs models. Today, about ten days after this final communication, Porsche has further extended its presence in DTM.

Next season, in fact, will see the participation of another team that will use the German cars in an attempt to unseat Ferrari from the throne of world constructors’ champion: the KÜS Team Bernhard. This will attempt the feat with the Austrian driver alone Thomas Preining, the only one chosen at the wheel of the team that bears the name of Timo Berhard, two-time winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans: “We thought the DTM would offer a little more visibility to our partners and sponsors – said the German – it is certainly the right step for us, and we are moving with a machine we know well ”.

In a 2022 championship that will see the absolute debut of Imola as a new stage of the DTM, here are all the teams participating in the next season – awaiting official confirmations on their respective drivers – divided by manufacturer:

AUDI

Team Abt Sportline

Team Rosberg

FERRARI

AlphaTauri AF Corse

Red Bull AF Corse

LAMBORGHINI

GRT Grasser Racing Team

MERCEDES

GetSpeed ​​team

Team GruppeM Racing

HRT team

Team Mücke Motorsport

Winward team

PORSCHE

KÜS Bernhard Team

SSR Performance