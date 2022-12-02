Now it’s official: the DTM passes under the control of ADAC starting from 2023, as had been rumored for a few days and with the first confirmations of the negotiations that had emerged from the interested parties.

ITR, the company headed by Gerhard Berger, had been in charge of the management of the German championship since 2020, which after the end of the Class 1 era adopted the GT3 concept for its sprint racing.

After the end of the 2022 season, Berger and his associates had to face the economic problems that the championship – albeit in considerable expansion – had brought along following the crisis deriving from the pandemic.

Having to find a solution, in the end the agreement with the German federation proved to be the most logical choice that could be adopted to relaunch the platform, as Berger himself was keen to underline.

Formation round Photo by: DTM

“With this decision, we are laying the foundations for a long-term future of motorsport in the German-speaking world. For the huge DTM fan community, this is good news,” said the Austrian.

“The DTM has grown excellently in recent years thanks to the support of our employees and collaborators on the side of the Manufacturers and service providers. An exceptional season took place in 2022, with a record starting grid, world-class drivers , numerous top brands in the starting line-up, and significant global reach across all channels.”

“There was excitement right up to the last race, as well as tough wheel-to-wheel duels which is exactly what the fans have always wanted. Now the time has come to lay the foundations for the long-term future of the DTM. I have therefore decided to transfer the brand to ADAC”.

“I strongly believe that it is now in the right hands because it is a company that has the knowledge to offer all motorsport fans a unique experience in the future.”

“Thanks to the long-term experience, the established structures and the commitment of the association in the field of motorsport, ADAC is able not only to create the best possible synergies, but also to further develop the DTM. In this way, we are the best conditions to continue to see a successful series at the highest level for many years to come”.

Arjun Maini, Mercedes-AMG Team HRT Mercedes-AMG GT3 Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

This means that ITR leaves the scene and will no longer deal with the international organization of the DTM, nor with its promotion.

“The fact that we have managed to raise the DTM to this level in the last two years is not least due to the work of many employees and a strong DTM team – adds Benedikt Böhme, Managing Director of ITR GmbH – It is precisely because of this that it is now very important for us to address all issues in order”.

“In this respect, we also want to continue to be as fair and reliable as we have always been for all parties that have contributed substantially to the success of the DTM.”

Now for the future of the DTM we will have to wait for the decisions of ADAC, which as we know already has the GT Masters in its portfolio of championships, which in some ways will inevitably clash with the needs of the programs of the teams, drivers and manufacturers involved.