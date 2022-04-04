Sébastian Loeb will be at the start of the first race of the DTM which will take place in Portimão in a month.

The official presence of the 9-time WRC Champion arrived today, after last week he tested the Ferrari 488 prepared by AF Corse at Spa-Francorchamps.

The Frenchman will get on the car in AlphaTauri livery in place of Nick Cassidy, who, as is well known, will not always be able to be present in the championship due to other professional commitments, so we will see him as a teammate of Felipe Fraga, who runs with the Red Bull car.

Sébastien Loeb, Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“Throughout my career, I’ve always enjoyed changing disciplines and the DTM is a famous championship, so when the opportunity arose to compete here, of course I took it,” said Loeb, whose latest track experience dates back to the WTCC.

“It’s an exciting challenge because the driving style is completely different. It’s time to get busy because I will be dealing with specialists in this type of racing and my last real race in GT3 is long gone.” .

“My goal will be to find the pace in the best possible way and I will try to use my experience to give the team good feedback on the car set-up. I know it will be difficult, but the cars are a lot of fun to drive. Really fast, nice cars. Therefore, I can’t wait. “