Theo Oeverhaus will enter DTM history at the upcoming races that will take place at the Nürburgring later this month.

On the German track, the very young protagonist of the DTM Trophy – a support category for the championship that sees the participants armed with GT4 machines – will become the youngest ever on the grid, at the age of 17. The previous record belonged to Pascal Wehrlein, who at 18 took part in the 2013 Hockenheim round.

Oeverhaus will drive a third BMW M4 GT3 prepared by Walkenhorst Motorsport, joining Esteban Muth and Marco Wittmann.

Esteban Muth, Walkenhorst Motorsport BMW M4 GT3 Photo by: Andreas Beil

“I am really happy with this opportunity and the confidence the DTM has given me to race as the youngest driver in history,” said the Osnabrück native.

“It will be a difficult weekend for me, because I will also be racing in the DTM Trophy. However, I can’t wait to show how much we can grow through junior series such as the BMW M2 Cup and DTM Trophy.”

“A huge thank you goes to Walkenhorst Motorsport for supporting me both in the DTM Trophy and in this adventure in the DTM.”

Walkenhorst Motorsport team manager Niclas Königbauer adds: “For us as a team, being able to accompany Theo from the kart to the DTM in such a winning way makes us proud and gives us great joy.”

“I’m really curious to find out how he will perform in his first GT3 sprint race. And of course, I hope to see more young talents on the DTM’s unique platform and that there is an opportunity to be part of the success story once again.” .