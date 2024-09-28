Lamborghini Squadra Corse will once again be involved in the DTM for the 2025 season thanks to the new agreement reached with ABT Sportsline.

The House of the Bull had already inaugurated the collaboration with the German team for the 24h of the Nürburgring starting last year, fielding the Huracan GT3 EVO2 in Red Bull livery and with some of the official drivers on board. The agreement also confirmed the commitment to the Nordschleife.

ABT found itself forced to change manufacturer after the abandonment of the GT programs by Audi Sport, with which it had managed to continue the relationship at least for 2024 by fielding two R8 LMS for Ricardo Feller and Kelvin Van Der Linde in the German championship.

From next year the team directed by Thomas Biermaier will have two Lamborghinis to look after, benefiting from the support of Sant’Agata Bolognese, while the drivers will be announced soon.

#27 ABT Sportsline Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2: Kelvin Van der Linde, Marco Mapelli, Jordan Pepper, Nicki Thiim Photo by: Markus Toppmöller

“We met and a mutual love was born while planning the 24 Hours project. ABT Sportsline and Lamborghini are two brands that adapt to each other perfectly. Ours is a great passion for motorsport; the same one that can be felt in Sant’Agata Bolognese,” Biermaier said.

“Our motto ‘from the track to the road’ fits Lamborghini equally well. We have reached a long-term collaboration agreement and Lamborghini will support our commitment to the DTM in the future – this represents an important milestone for ABT Sportsline.”

Martin Tomcyzk, Director of ABT Motorsport, adds: “Participation in the 24 Hours was the first step that took us in this direction. Working with Lamborghini is a satisfaction for us, therefore it was logical to start a collaboration aimed not only at 24 Hour race but also participation in the DTM”.

“Thanks to the 24 Hours project, we know very well what the strengths of the Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 are and we are aware that we have a car capable of fighting for the title. Naturally, we are also looking at the one that is destined to succeed her, or rather the new Temerario”.

Rouven Mohr, Lamborghini Chief Technical Officer, comments: “Motorsport is part of Lamborghini’s DNA. The successes achieved on the track are of great importance for us, as manufacturers of sports cars.”

“The DTM has a special meaning, because it is followed by many fans and not only in Germany. Being able to work in the future with the most successful team in this series makes us particularly proud. We will support ABT Sportsline to the maximum and we are convinced that ours will be a very strong long-term collaboration.”