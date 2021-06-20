Kelvin van der Linde’s Audi R8 dominated Monza race-2 in the opening round of the 2021 DTM after hitting pole position. The chances of two Ferrari successes vanished after a contact from Lawson at the beginning. Anonymous race for Albon

Audi took revenge in the second heat of the Monza weekend, opening of the 2021 Dtm championship. After the success of Lawson’s Ferrari on Saturday, Kelvin van der Linde was the first to pass under the flag in race 2 on Sunday. chess. Double birthday present for him (he turned 25 on June 20), as he had also conquered pole position in the morning. The expectations of AF Corse were high, as Liam Lawson had placed his 488 GT3 Evo in second place in qualifying; however, in the first laps of the race he turned around, nullifying the prospects of success. Second place for Nico Müller’s Audi and third place on the podium for Lucas Auer’s Mercedes-Amg GT3. Only seventh Alex Albon on the other Ferrari.

DTM MONZA 2021: RACE 2 – In three laps the chances of scoring a prestigious double win for Ferrari at the absolute debut in the Dtm for the cars produced in Maranello have vanished. Lawson, on the 488 GT3 in Red Bull livery, tried it immediately after the start (which is launched this year), attacking the poleman van der Linde on the outside of the first detached. However, the AF Corse New Zealander was unable to close the line, so the Audi driver kept his position and began to stretch. On the second lap Lawson, who had to deal with a ballast of 55 kg according to the rules of the Balance of Performance, was slipped first by the BMW of Sheldon van der Linde, then by the Audi of Nico Müller. On the third lap he went under Esteban Muth in one of the two Lamborghini Huracans in contention. Duel for the whole curve side by side, at the second variant Lawson tries but goes wrong: light contact in the chicane and turns, nothing more to do. Meanwhile Kelvin van der Linde is gone and no one has taken him anymore. Rather anonymous race for Albon in the 488 in Alphatauri livery, seventh place finish starting from the twelfth position.

DTM MONZA, QUALIFYING 2 – Qualifying in the morning had awarded Kelvin va der Linde’s Audi; the South African driver has centered the pole position. But Lawson’s Ferrari blew him on the neck, having closed practice in second place just 78 thousandths of a second behind. Sheldon van der Linde, Kelvin’s brother, turned qualifying into a family business with the third time on the BMW. Twelfth time for Alex Albon’s Ferrari. Returning to Lawson’s victory in race 1, Ferrari’s head of GT sports activities, Antonello Coletta, commented: “We are very happy with the victory in this first race of the 2021 season of the DTM championship, which marks the beginning of the new era GT3 in the famous German series. It was a great satisfaction to be able to prevail over other prestigious brands that participated, proving the validity of the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020. We hope that the rest of the championship can continue with these performances “.

(Position; driver; team; car; best time; gap from the first)

1; Kelvin van der Linde; Abt Sportsline Team; Audi R8 LMS Evo; 1’46.604

2; Liam Lawson; Red Bull Af Corse; Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020; 1’46.682; 0.078

3; Sheldon Van Der Linde; Rowe Racing; BMW M6 GT3; 1’46.834; 0.230

4; Nico Müller; Team Rosberg; Audi R8 LMS Evo; 1’46.838; 0.234

5; Esteban Muth; T3 Motorsport; Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo; 1’46.849; 0.245

6; Vincent Abril; Mercedes-Amg Team Hrt; Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo; 1’46.852; 0.248

7; Lucas Auer; Mercedes-Amg Team Winward; Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo; 1’46.939; 0.335

8; Maximilian Götz; Mercedes-Amg Team Hrt; Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo; 1’46.944; 0.340

9; Daniel Juncadella; Mercedes-Amg Team Gruppem Racing; Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo; 1’46.964; 0.360

10; Philip Ellis; Mercedes-Amg Team Winward; Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo; 1’46.967; 0.363

11; Marco Wittmann; Walkenhorst Motorsport; BMW M6 GT3; 1’47.044; 0.440

12; Alex Albon; Alphatauri Af Corse; Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020; 1’47.071; 0.467

13; Timo Glock; Rowe Racing; BMW M6 GT3; 1’47.163; 0.559

14; Arjun Maini; Mercedes-Amg Team Getspeed; Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo; 1’47.390; 0.786

15; Maximilian Buhk; T3 Motorsport; Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo; 1’47.490; 0.886

16; Esmee Hawkey; Mercedes-Amg Team Mücke Motorsport; Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo; 1’47.540; 0.936

17; Mike Rockenfeller; Abt Sportsline Team; Audi R8 LMS Evo; 1’47.592; 0.988

18; Dev Gore; Team Rosberg; Audi R8 LMS Evo; 1’47.647; 1,043

19; Sophia Flörsch; Team Abt; Audi R8 LMS Evo; 1’48.142; 1,538

DTM MONZA: RACE 2, ORDER OF ARRIVAL – Second race classification of the Dtm Monza 2021. In order: position; pilot; team; car; total time; detachment from the first.

1; Kelvin van der Linde; Abt Sportsline Team; Audi R8 LMS Evo; 51’36.489

2; Nico Müller; Team Rosberg; Audi R8 LMS Evo; 51’39.844; 3,355

3; Lucas Auer; Mercedes-Amg Team Winward; Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo; 51,47,681; 11,192

4; Sheldon Van Der Linde; Rowe Racing; BMW M6 GT3; 51’50.573; 14,084

5; Marco Wittmann; Walkenhorst Motorsport; BMW M6 GT3; 51’51.214; 14.725

6; Philip Ellis; Mercedes-Amg Team Winward; Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo; 51’56.216; 19.727

7; Alex Albon; Alphatauri Af Corse; Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020; 51’56.795; 20.306

8; Mike Rockenfeller; Abt Sportsline Team; Audi R8 LMS Evo; 52’02.373; 25,884

9; Esteban Muth; T3 Motorsport; Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo; 52’03.863; 27,374

10; Maximilian Götz; Mercedes-Amg Team Hrt; Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo; 52,04,636; 28.147

11; Vincent Abril; Mercedes-Amg Team Hrt; Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo; 52,05,577; 29,088

12; Daniel Juncadella; Mercedes-Amg Team Gruppem Racing; Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo; 52’06.416; 29,927

13; Maximilian Buhk; Mercedes-Amg Team Mücke Motorsport; Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo; 52,07,101; 30.612

14; Liam Lawson; Red Bull Af Corse; Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020; 52,09,255; 32,766

15; Dev Gore; Team Rosberg; Audi R8 LMS Evo; 52’15.095; 38,606

16; Sophia Flörsch; Team Abt; Audi R8 LMS Evo; 52’15.790; 39.301

17; Esmee Hawkey; T3 Motorsport; Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo; 52,17,703; 41,214

NC; Timo Glock; Rowe Racing; BMW M6 GT3; 35’53.560; 9 turns

NC; Arjun Maini; Mercedes-Amg Team Getspeed; Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo; 28’30.109; 13 turns

DTM 2021: RIDERS RANKING – Dtm 2021 championship standings at the end of the second race in Monza. The top three also score points in each qualifying session, respectively 3, 2 and one point.

(Position; driver; team; car; points)

1; Kelvin van der Linde; Abt Sportsline Team; Audi R8 LMS Evo; 38

2; Liam Lawson; Red Bull Af Corse; Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020; 27

3; Nico Müller; Team Rosberg; Audi R8 LMS Evo; 22

4; Vincent Abril; Mercedes-Amg Team Hrt; Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo; 21

5; Alex Albon; Alphatauri Af Corse; Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020; 18

6; Maximilian Götz; Mercedes-Amg Team Hrt; Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo; 16

7; Lucas Auer; Mercedes-Amg Team Winward; Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo; 16

8; Sheldon van der Linde; Rowe Racing; BMW M6 GT3; 13

9; Marco Wittmann; Walkenhorst Motorsport; BMW M6 GT3; 12

10; Daniel Juncadella; Mercedes-Amg Team Gruppem Racing; Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo; 10

11; Philip Ellis; Mercedes-Amg Team Winward; Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo; 8

12; Maximilian Buhk; Mercedes-Amg Team Mücke Motorsport; Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo; 6

13; Mike Rockenfeller; Abt Sportsline Team; Audi R8 LMS Evo; 5

14; Esteban Muth; T3 Motorsport; Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo; 2

15; Sophia Flörsch; Team Abt; Audi R8 LMS Evo; 0

16; Dev Gore; Team Rosberg; Audi R8 LMS Evo; 0

17; Timo Glock; Rowe Racing; BMW M6 GT3; 0

18; Arjun Maini; Mercedes-Amg Team Getspeed; Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo; 0

19; Esmee Hawkey; T3 Motorsport; Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo; 0

DTM 2021: TEAM RANKING – In order: position; team; car; points

1; Abt Sportsline Team; Audi R8 LMS Evo; 43

2; Mercedes-Amg Team Hrt; Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo; 37

3; Red Bull Af Corse; Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020; 27

4; Mercedes-Amg Team Winward; Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo; 24

5; Team Rosberg; Audi R8 LMS Evo; 22

6; Alphatauri Af Corse; Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020; 18

7; Rowe Racing; BMW M6 GT3; 13

8; Walkenhorst Motorsport; BMW M6 GT3; 12

9; Mercedes-Amg Team Gruppem Racing; Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo; 10

10; Mercedes-Amg Team Mücke Motorsport; Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo; 6

11; T3 Motorsport; Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo; 2

12; Mercedes-Amg Team Getspeed; Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo; 0

