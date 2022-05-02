The 2022 season of the DTM began in Portimão with the absolute debut of Sébastien Loeb in a Ferrari.

For the multiple rally champion this was the first outing in the German series with the 488 managed by AF Corse in AlphaTauri livery.

Not an easy challenge in a tough and dense grid where he sweated a lot to be able to come up with something good.

Starting 21st in Race 1, Loeb tried to recover as much as possible, but also due to the entry of the Safety Car in the final part, things did not take an easy turn, finishing in 16th place and suffering from overheating of the rear wheels .

Sébastien Loeb, AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

“In the end it wasn’t a bad day, considering where we started from – said Loeb after Race 1 – My time in Qualifying was just seven tenths slower than Pole, but the small gaps meant that I started twenty-first”.

“At the start things went well, I followed the car in front of me and defended my position. Unfortunately we were unlucky with the entry of the Safety Car which took place immediately after our pit stop to change tires.”

“The restart was very good, I was able to gain some positions and finish the race in sixteenth position. The race was very good and I enjoyed it.”

Race 2 also proved to be rather difficult and the card of the positive stop as much as possible did not work that much, making the Alsatian recover up to 18th place, but with good results in general.

“The pace I kept in the race was not bad considering that I was making my debut in the series and that the level is very high. The result doesn’t satisfy me as much because I think I could have done better in qualifying and when we start in 27th position it’s difficult to get a good result “.

“In the race I was able to produce some good duels and make up some positions but qualifying played an important role in the final outcome. I had fun this weekend, the car is nice to drive and the team did an excellent performance. I work so I was happy to have raced with them this weekend “.

“I probably lacked a bit of preparation compared to the other riders, but the championship is good and I enjoyed it overall.”

Top 3 after qualifying, pole sitter Nico Müller, Team Rosberg, Mirko Bortolotti, Grasser Racing Team, Felipe Fraga, AF Corse Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

In the meantime, on the other side of the garage, there are the first smiles for Felipe Fraga, who after the sad retirement suffered in Race 1 due to a buffer, redeemed himself in a great way in Race 2 by piping the second Ferrari-Red Bull.

“It was a good weekend, also considering what happened on Saturday because we had shown that we could fight in qualifying with the fourth place, before suffering the contact that caused the retirement from the race,” comments the Brazilian.

“This morning we got the third fastest lap, while in the race I absolutely wanted to finish in the top five to get important points. The start went off without problems this time and in the first laps I was able to take advantage of a small mistake by Bortolotti to overtake him. “.

“I tried to do everything possible to attack Müller too but today he was faster than me, so I’m happy for both second place and for scoring the fastest lap in the race. Now we have a couple of weeks to prepare well. the next race at the Lausitzring “.

“I am happy to be in the leading group after all the tests carried out together with the team, I think we are working very well together and with the same goal”.