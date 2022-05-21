Sheldon Van Der Linde gave the new BMW M4 GT3 the first victory in the DTM thanks to the peremptory success achieved in Race 1 at the Lausitzring.

In the second event of the 2022 season, the Schubert Motorsport boy was a hawk at the start overtaking poleman Lucas Auer and running away, without anyone being able to worry him.

Not even a few drops of rain began to fall half an hour from the end, when the South African had already made the obligatory pit stop – as well as a good part of the group – they put a spoke in the wheel, going to take the triumph deservedly to the checkered flag.

In the fight for the remaining positions on the podium all between Mercedes-AMG, it is Luca Stolz (Team HRT) who outwit Auer (Team Winward), bypassing him after the break, while Arjun Maini (Team HRT) and Maro Engel (GruppeM Racing) complete the Top5 with the respective cars of the Star.

Mirko Bortolotti, Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracán EVO GT3 Photo by: Andreas Beil

A Mirko Bortolotti with real applause climbs up to sixth place at the wheel of the Grasser Racing Team’s Lamborghini Huracán, after he had dropped from ninth to thirteenth place stuck in traffic at the start.

The great test of the Trentino saw him overcome with determination in the second part the Porsche 911 GT3-R of Laurens Vanthoor (SSR Performance) and the Audi R8 LMS of René Rast (Team ABT), the best of the Four Rings today.

The points zone was completed by Nick Cassidy at the wheel of the AF Corse Ferrari 488 branded AlphaTauri and the reigning champion Maximilian Götz with the second Mercedes of Winward Racing, which was overtaken by his rival on the penultimate lap.

The New Zealander tried the delayed stop card to recover using the fresh tires, after a good fight with Marco Wittmann’s BMW (Walkenhorst Motorsport), also on the same strategy, but forced to retire after the pit stop, reaching the pits his teammate Philipp Eng, also KO on lap 11 due to technical problems.

The same fate befell Felipe Fraga, who was fighting for the Top5 with the Ferrari branded Red Bull before stopping a second time and raising the white flag shortly after.

This allowed Maximilian Buhk (Mercedes-Team Mucke), Esteban Muth (BMW-Walkenhorts) and the Lamborghinis of Nicki Thiim (T3 Motorsport) and Rolf Ineichen (GRT) to get back on top, but remaining short of points.

Thomas Preining (Porsche-Kus Team Berhard), Nico Müller (Audi-Team Rosberg) and David Schumacher (Mercedes-Winward) for breakdowns, Dennis Olsen (Porsche-SSR), Mikael Grenier (Mercedes- GruppeM) and Kelvin Van Der Linde (Audi-ABT) gave up after they went off-track at the start due to contacts, with Ricardo Feller (Audi-ABT) stopped by a puncture in the rear right on lap 15.