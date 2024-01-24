Under the previous ITR regime, the DTM had conceived a new electric championship based on 1000 hp single-make cars alongside the GT3-based platform, which was due to start in 2024. But this project was abandoned after the sale of the DTM to the German promoter ADAC at the end of 2022.

However, speaking with Motorsport.com at the recent Autosport International Show, the ADAC's motorsport director, said work continues behind the scenes to incorporate an electric element into the DTM.

“Securing sponsorship for racing series with combustion engine cars becomes more and more difficult every year and the first question we are asked by sponsors is: what is the DTM doing and proposing for the future in terms of sustainability? “, he has declared.

“And so we have to develop something in this sense. And at a certain point we will come to the decision to change the cars.”

Voss revealed that manufacturers have expressed interest in an electric championship with development possibilities, unlike the previous DTM Electric concept, and that ADAC has started to flesh out the idea.

“To attract car manufacturers you need to have a production car and a dedicated championship. This is what the DTM represents and this is what is required of us. We need to start now to develop something for 2028, 2030 or whatever data. And that's what we're doing.”

At the same time, Voss believes that recent automotive trends make a hybrid breakthrough for the DTM unlikely.

“In the case of hybrid cars, especially the German manufacturers all tell us 'we're making LMDh cars, they're too expensive to race in the national series', so they want to stick with GT3.”

“Their future for road cars is battery electric in Germany, hybrid cars will only arrive in the next five to seven years, so I don't think we'll see them in the DTM.”

However, Voss believes there will be a crossover point where combustion cars running on synthetic fuel – a goal he aims for “as soon as possible” – will be able to run “in parallel” with electric cars, as World Rallycross is intended to do in 2024.

“I don't think combustion engine cars will stop when the electric car arrives. There is enough room for everyone in this field.”

The DTM currently uses Shell fuel that contains 50% renewable components.

“I hope we will be able to switch to synthetic fuels in 2025, we have many negotiations on this, but this will be the first step.”