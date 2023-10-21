Thomas Preining flies to take the Pole Position for Race 1 of the DTM, earning 3 very precious points in the chase for the 2023 title which will be decided here in Hockenheim on the last weekend of the season.

On a sunny morning with a rather cold wind, the Austrian from Porsche achieved a time of 1’37″148 at the wheel of Manthey EMA’s 911, also taking his lead in the standings to +13 over a very bitter Mirko Bortolotti.

The standard bearer of Lamborghini Squadra Corse had taken the lead of the ranking a few minutes from the end, but saw his time canceled due to track limits (a problem for many during the 20′ session) and in the last attempt made with the SSR Performance Huracan now equipped with worn tires he did not go beyond 8th place, also finding himself behind the Audi of Ricardo Feller (ABT Sportsline), currently the other competitor in contention for the trophy.

An excellent performance for Christian Engelhart on his return to GRT to lead the Lamborghini, grabbing the front row 0″137 off the record and just ahead of the second Manthey EMA Porsche in the hands of Dennis Olsen.

Photo by: Lamborghini Squadra Corse Mirko Bortolotti, SSR Performance, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2

Lamborghini also finishes in the second row thanks to the fourth time of Franck Perera (SSR Performance), adding to Bortolotti’s regrets, while Jack Aitken is in the Top5 on the Emil Frey Racing Ferrari, keeping the ABT Sportsline Audis driven by Kelvin Van behind him Der Linde and the aforementioned Feller.

The Top10 also includes the Lamborghini of Clemens Schmid (GRT) and the Mercedes of Luca Stolz (HRT), the best of the AMG competitors, while to find the first BMW you have to go down to 12th place where Marco Wittmann (Project 1) finishes.

The start of Race 1 is scheduled for 1.30 pm.