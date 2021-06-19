Extraordinary victory at the debut in the DTM championship for the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of the Red Bull AF Corse team driven by Liam Lawson on the Monza track. Excellent performance also for the second Ferrari entrusted to Alex Albon who almost grabbed third place. At the end of the 50-minute race, the strategy of those who stopped first paid off, with Lawson changing his tires on lap nine, while the opponents waited a few more laps.

At the end of the 50-minute race, the strategy of those who stopped first paid off, with Lawson changing his tires on lap nine, while the opponents waited a few more laps. From the first corners, after the green light, the two AF Corse drivers immediately let their intentions be understood, starting to gain ground. On lap 12 Lawson, at that moment in eighth place following the swirl of pit stops, with one decisive maneuver he puts behind Vincent Abril, just out of the pits and, previously, leader of the race.

The mandatory stops of the direct rivals continue, and Lawson is formidable in maintaining the very high pace. The key step on lap 24, when the new leader of the race, Maximilian Buhk, enters the pits: the advantage accumulated by Lawson is more than enough to grab the first position, keeping it up to the checkered flag. Albon pushes on the accelerator until he reaches fourth place, just off the podium.

“As Ferrari we are very happy with the victory in this first race of the 2021 season of the DTM championship, which marks the beginning of the new GT3 era in the famous German series “, he has declared Antonello Coletta, Head of Ferrari Sport Activities GT. “It was a great satisfaction to be able to prevail over other prestigious brands that participated, demonstrating the validity of the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020. We hope that the rest of the championship can continue with these performances.“.