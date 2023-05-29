The Frenchman of the SSR Performance team wrote a new page in the history of Lamborghini Squadra Corse, first conquering the pole position and then confirming himself in front of everyone up to the finish.

In Saturday’s qualifying session, Perera showed up with a best time of 1’21″370. Third was the other Lamborghini of his teammate Mirko Bortolotti, who dominated the first free practice session on Friday.

Fourth time for the Huracán GT3 EVO2 of the GRT Grasser Racing Team driven by Mick Wishofer, who thus completed an all-Lamborghini second row.

At the start of Race 1, Perera maintained the command of the operations. Behind him Bortolotti, who immediately gained a position going up to second. For Perera, everything went smoothly even after the pit stop, when he returned to the track again first, lapping with a good pace and in the end building up an advantage of almost four seconds over the Porsche of Tim Heinemann.

An overwhelming victory for the French driver, leading for 42 of the 44 laps completed in a total time of one hour and two minutes. Instead, Bortolotti slipped behind after the stops, rejoining the traffic and finishing eighth. Wishofer was forced to retire, while his teammate Clemens Schmid finished just outside the top-10.

Franck Perera, SSR Performance Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

“We are happy for this historic first victory in the DTM, which also coincides with the first victory of the Huracán GT3 EVO2 – commented Giorgio Sanna, Lamborghini Head of Motorsport – The SSR Performance team did a superb job at its debut with Lamborghini Squadra Corse and this makes us optimistic in view of the championship, even if we are aware that the level of the competitors is very high. But this encourages us to always do our best”.

“Everything worked perfectly. After making a good start, I kept pushing and managed to take a slight lead over everyone. But Oschersleben is a track with many curbs, where you have to keep your attention at all times – said Perera at the end of Race 1 – After the pit-stop, with cold tyres, I was particularly cautious, but in the end I was able to keep the lead all the way to the finish line, conquering a very important victory for me and for the whole team”.

Mirko Bortolotti, SSR Performance Lamborghini Huracán EVO GT3 Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

In Sunday’s second qualifying session, Schmid and Bortolotti again completed an all-Lamborghini second row and in Race 2 they finished fifth and sixth respectively.

The league standings now see Perera in second place. Thanks to his two placements, Bortolotti instead occupies sixth place, while Schmid is ninth.