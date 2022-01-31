Pending official confirmation, it is increasingly likely that the 2022 grid of the DTM will still have Ferraris managed by AF Corse and Red Bull.

According to the news gathered by Motorsport.com, there was already optimism a couple of months ago, when Gerhard Berger, head of the ITR promoter, spoke with the top management of the team linked to Maranello and those of the Milton Keynes team.

The wait seems to be linked to the choice of drivers to be assigned to the two 488 GT3 Evo, because the programs of the Red Bull kids have practically already been drawn up and the only ‘bibitaro’ driver of the remaining lot is Nick Cassidy, who however took the commitment of the FIA ​​WEC.

The concomitance of dates with the DTM for both the New Zealander (who also races in Formula E and Super GT) and for any other candidates in the Junior ranks (of F2 and F3) of Dietrich Mateschitz’s company are not facilitating the matter, but meanwhile the answer to the question that everyone has been asking has been revealed: how did ITR manage to convince AF Corse, Ferrari and Red Bull to stay in the DTM?

Manager Drederic Elsner clarified how the disappointment suffered in the controversial Norisring final was put aside, also acting from a regulatory point of view.

Alex Albon, AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo Photo by: DTM

“When something like this happens, as it did last year, you have to deal with it actively and proactively, and talk to all the parties involved,” Elsner explains.

“It’s easy to say ‘the past is past’, because then there are also those who fear that these episodes will happen again in the future”.

“Let’s say that the ban on team orders played a fundamental role, but after the 2021 season finale it was certainly not the only conversation we had to have with the teams.”

The new regulation of the DTM has banned any action that may favor one or the other competitor, whether of the same team or brand, trying to avoid what was put in place by the standard-bearers of Mercedes at Norisring.

“We have tried to regain confidence with work, interviews and good prospects for this year, as regards the team orders. I think we have managed to do everything quite well.”