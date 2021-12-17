Another Porsche joins the grid of the DTM 2022, thanks to the team of Timo Bernhard.

After racing in ADAC GT Masters, Team 75 Motorsport will field its 911 GT3-R in the German series as Küs Team Bernhard.

Leading it will be Thomas Preining, official driver of the Weissach company, who relies on the experience of his standard-bearer Bernhard, winner at Le Mans with her in 2017.

“After six years of GT Masters we wanted to have a new experience to grow, so talking with our collaborators and sponsors we highlighted that the DTM would give us more visibility. It is the right step for us”, explained the German to Motorsport. com.

“I think it’s a good pace, we know the car and we’ll just have to understand how the Balance of Performance works, the Michelin tires and the pit stops.”

“The latter will probably be the biggest challenge because in the DTM you simply have to be the fastest and change tires in at least 6” 5, while in the GT Masters there is the minimum time. However, it is important to focus on a machine to work well “.

Preining added: “I am excited and motivated for this new challenge. I have total confidence in the team and everyone involved, I think we will do well in 2022”.