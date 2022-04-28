After the heated season finale that saw Maximlian Gotz take the title against rookie Liam Lawson, the DTM is ready to get back on track this week on the splendid Portimao track.

A starter park full of top-level brands and drivers such as two-time champion Marco Wittmann, rally legend Sebastien Loeb, three-time champion Rene Rast, Laurens Vanthoor and Nicki Thiim. These will be the flagships of a 2022 season that promises to be extremely fought.

Rene Rast himself, Audi’s top driver, has already admitted that at the moment the situation regarding the forces in the field is decidedly uncertain and there are 20 drivers who can potentially aim for the final trophy.

All Italian DTM fans will have the opportunity to follow every single session live on the YouTube channel of the category so as not to miss a minute of action.

DTM 2022: the times of the first round of Portimao

The activities will start on Friday 29 April with the first free practice session which will start at 12.10, while at 16.35 the drivers will be back on track for the second free practice session, essential to correct the set-up in view of the main course on Saturday and Sunday.

In fact, on Saturday 30 April at 11.05 the DTM drivers will be engaged in the first qualifying of the season which will assign the pole for Race 1 which will start at 2.30pm, while on Sunday 1 May always at 11.05 the second valid qualification will be held to determine the starting grid. of Race 2.

Friday 29th April

FP1: 12:10

FP2: 16:35

Saturday 30th April

Qualification 1: 11:05

Race 1: 14:30

Sunday 1st May

Qualification 2: 11:05

Race 2: 14:30