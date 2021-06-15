The DTM is preparing to face the first 2021 engagement in Monza, where we will also have the debut of the GT3 era for the German series.

Audi, BMW, Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren and Mercedes will be the brands represented, with the Abt Sportsline, Rosberg, Rowe Racing, Walkenhorst, Red Bull / Alpha Tauri-AF Corse, T3 Motorsport, JP Motorsport, HRT, GruppeM Racing, Mucke teams. Motorsport, Winward Racing and GetSpeed ​​to follow the 20 registered drivers.

On the Brianza track we will not see Christian Klien in the McLaren-JP, while Gay Paffett will be replaced by Maximilian Buhk in the Mercedes-Mucke.

The program includes two 45 ‘Free Practice sessions on Friday, with the first at 13.00 and the second at 16.10.

Qualifying 1 takes place on Saturday at 10.30am, in which 20 minutes the starting grid for Race 1 will be defined at 1.30pm (duration 50 ‘)

Sunday Q2 is set for 10; 10, while the second round will always start at 13; 30.