It could have been a weekend to have their say, instead Felipe Fraga and Nick Cassidy return home with a very long nose from the Lausitzring, the scene of the second event of the 2022 season of the DTM.

After the good podium obtained in Portugal, the Brazilian hoped to repeat himself and be able to fight for the top with the AF Corse Ferrari branded Red Bull, but instead a double zero arrived.

First the retirement in Race 1 due to a puncture (a problem that afflicted a lot of competitors over the weekend), and then ran into the worst of situations, when in Qualifying 2 the 488 caught fire in a few seconds it caused a problem technical, being devoured by flames at the rear and forcing the retirement without even lining up for Race 2.

Felipe Fraga, AF Corse, Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo Photo by: DTM

“Saturday was another difficult day for us, one to forget. We had a good start, with a good fifth place in qualifying and I was happy with the good work done together with the team that allows us to always be there and to fight”, comments Fraga.

“In the race everything was going well and I think the goal of finishing in the top five was within our reach and, considering that the leaders of the standings were behind us, the result was what we were aiming for. Unfortunately, a puncture forced us to do so. I withdraw, losing other points “.

“We wanted to raise our heads on Sunday, but even this was not our lucky day. We had a start of fire and I was unable to take part in the race.”

“It has been a difficult weekend and I am sorry for the team because everyone is working very hard. Let’s turn the page and hope the bad luck stops here at the Lausitzring. We will come back stronger”.

Nick Cassidy, AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo Photo by: Andreas Beil

Cassidy’s debut in the championship with the Ferrari in AlphaTauri livery was not so good. The New Zealander only took home the ninth place in Race 1, also abandoning Race 2 for a flat tire when he was in contention with the small group of drivers fighting for the sixth.

“It was nice to get back to racing in the DTM and to take home points in Race 1. I’m a bit disappointed because I think the potential was higher than what we showed in the race, but this is a good sign because continuing to working and spending more time in the car we can do better, ”explains Cassidy.

“In Race 2 I felt very comfortable with the car and I was doing a good race. On Saturday I didn’t have the pace, then during the night we revolutionized the car and I was very happy with the performance, although I’m sorry I didn’t get any points. Overall, I enjoyed this first weekend in the series. “