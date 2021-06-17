The new DTM – Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters – kicks off from the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza – which compared to previous seasons provides for the transition from the Class 1 regulation to the GT3 one, albeit with a dedicated BoP, and which for the first time in history will see Ferrari starting tapes.

Excellent drivers. In this scenario, after two years of absence, Red Bull returns to the series by choosing AF Corse to field two 488 GT3 Evo 2020s that will be entrusted to the Thai Alex Albon and the New Zealander Liam Lawson. Albon, who will take to the track with the AlphaTauri number 23, has already competed on the Lombard circuit in the F1 world championship, while Lawson, who won at Monza in Formula 3 in 2019, will take the Ferrari number 30 in the Red Bull colors to the race.

DTM | Lausitzring test, day-2: Albon the fastest with Ferrari

Test. After the pre-season tests held at Hockenheim and at the Lausitzring, during which some sessions dedicated to the definition of the Balance of Performance were also held, the Ferraris were among the protagonists with excellent chronometric results. On that occasion, New Zealander Nick Cassidy, who will alternate with Albon during the season, also familiarized himself with the Maranello car.

Announcements. Compared to the traditional GT series, in the DTM each car is driven by a single driver who can adapt the setup according to his needs. The races have been reduced in their duration to fifty minutes with mandatory tire changes, while refueling is not foreseen. The departure will take place according to the mode launched, representing a novelty compared to the previous format. After each run one will be applied ballast of 25, 18 and 15 kg for the top three in order to make the heats even more interesting.

DTM | The liveries of the Red Bull Ferrari 488s – PHOTOS

Program. On Friday, the cars will face the 5793 meters of the Monza track for the first time for free practice, while on Saturday, from 10:30 to 10:50, the first challenge for pole position will be held. The race, on the other hand, will start at 13:30. On Sunday, starting at 10:10, the twenty minutes will start for the definition of the starting grid for Race 2 which, similarly to the previous day, will start at 13:30.