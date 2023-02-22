Following the sale of the DTM by Gerhard Berger’s ITR to ADAC, it was announced in December that the Red Bull AF Corse team would not continue to participate in the championship this season.

This appeared to cast doubt on Ferrari’s participation, as no other teams used the Italian marque’s products in the 2022 season. But with the aging 488 GT3 now replaced by ORECA’s 296, AF Corse’s place was taken by the squad. Swiss Emil Frey, who last month announced his move from Lamborghini to Ferrari.

The team won the team title in the ADAC GT Masters last season and were winners of the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup with Lexus at Paul Ricard in 2018. An announcement of the drivers and number of cars that will take part is expected in a later stage. Ferrari is one of six brands to be represented in DTM 2023, the same as in 2022, with 13 teams announced from the series on Wednesday.

Former Porsche squad SSR Performance will switch to Lamborghini this year, joining the returning Grasser Racing squad, but Porsche has added two more teams to its roster alongside Team Bernhard, with Manthey EMA and Toksport WRT entering the series. Toksport did a single DTM race for Mercedes at the Nurburgring in 2021 with Luca Stolz, who finished second before being hit with a post-race penalty. The Landgraf Mercedes team follows Emil Frey in the transition from the GT Masters, after handing the drivers’ title to Raffaele Marciello in 2022. It joins the Mercedes teams HRT and Winward.

Departure Photo by: DTM

Abt will remain with Audi, despite announcing a deal to race Lamborghinis at the Nurburgring 24 Hours, while renowned TCR squad Engstler Motorsport has joined Audi. “With a large number of first-class rookies, internationally renowned top teams, super sports cars from all premium manufacturers and top drivers, all fans can look forward to an exciting season,” said ADAC Sport President Dr. Gerd Enser. “The high level of interest in the DTM shows that our ideas and plans for the series have met with positive response.”

The DTM shows that our ideas and plans for the series have had a positive response.” Three-time title-winning Team Rosberg announced their exit from the series on Tuesday, while the Audi Attempto Racing squad will also not be returning.

Walkenhorst Motorsport were not expected to return after being ruled out by BMW’s announcement to back reigning DTM champion Schubert Motorsport and newcomer Project1, while the Mercedes GruppeM squad have expressed their frustration at the ‘unpredictable’ damage costs of the DTM, giving priority instead to the Intercontinental GT Challenge.