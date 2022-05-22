Great fear for Felipe Fraga during the DTM Qualifying 2 at the Lausitzring.

The Brazilian had just come out to make his attempt to assault the Pole Position, when a technical problem occurred on his Red Bull-branded Ferrari.

Not even the time to communicate via radio with the garage that something was wrong, that the 488 began to smoke and then to emit flames from the rear.

A scene that recalled many similar ones seen in cartoons, when the rear rockets appear on the machines; in this case, however, it was all true and Fraga had to stop to hurry out of the cockpit.

Despite the intervention of the marshals armed with fire extinguishers, it took a long time to put out the fire that devoured the rear of the Prancing Horse car.

A Fraga desperate for the incident returned to the AF Corse pits very low, with the team obviously having a hard time not withdrawing the # 74 vehicle of the South American given the huge damage reported and repairing them in time for Race 2, scheduled for 13; 30.

Felipe Fraga, AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo Photo by: Andreas Beil

“Unfortunately we still don’t know what exactly happened, apart from what we saw on TV – they commented from the wall of the Piacenza team – Felipe immediately told us that something was not working well, then the flames broke out”.

“The driver did everything possible to try to save the car, helping to put out the fire with the commissioners’ fire extinguishers. A move to be emphasized in such an excited moment for him.”

“It is never nice to see a car on fire, the important thing is that Felipe is well, we will do everything possible to recover the car”.

After the interruption with the display of the red flag, given the black smoke that had risen from the Ferrari in those situations, the tests started again and Sheldon Van Der Linde hit the pole with the BMW M4 of Schubert Motorsport, beating the Audi of René Rast (ABT) and the Mercedes of Maro Engel (GruppeM Racing).

Mirko Bortolotti placed GRT’s Lamborghini in the second row, with Nick Cassidy seventh at the wheel of the second AF Corse Ferrari branded AlphaTauri.