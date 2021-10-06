Change at AF Corse for the last round of the season of the DTM. Alex Albon, called by Red Bull as reserve driver for the Turkish GP appointment, will not be present on the second Ferrari with AlphaTauri livery, and his place will be taken by Nick Cassidy.

For the New Zealander this will be the second presence in a DTM weekend after taking part, in 2019, in the final round of Hockenheim at the wheel of a Lexus LC500 Super GT.

For Albon, the adventure in the DTM ends early. The Anglo-Thai, now mathematically out of the fight for the title, took a victory in the second race of the Nurburgring after having also obtained the pole, as well as two podiums centered in Monza and Zolder.

Alex Albon, AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

With Albon now fully focused on returning to Formula 1 in 2022 with Williams, this will be a golden opportunity for Cassidy to get behind the wheel of a top-level car in the DTM. The New Zealander had already had the opportunity to drive a Ferrari GT3 at the Suzuka 10 Hours and recently, in May, completed a test for AF Corse at the Lausitzring in view of a part-time engagement in the DTM.

This season Cassidy has also highlighted himself in Formula E with the colors of the Envision Virgin Racing team with whom he obtained two poles and two podiums becoming one of the most interesting rookies.

Cassidy will have compatriot Liam Lawson as a teammate. The driver of the Red Bull nursery, also engaged in Formula 2 this year, is currently at the top of the standings with 14 points clear of Kelvin van der Linde, a real favorite to win the title at the beginning of the season.