Mirko Bortolotti starts his new adventure in the DTM very well, which after the first two races in Portimão sees him as the leader of the drivers’ standings.

After obtaining a great Pole Position in Qualifying 1, the Grasser Racing Team boy seemed to be able to dominate Race 1, but a Safety Car canceled his advantage over his rivals and at the restart something did not work properly on his Lamborghini Huracán.

“Everything seemed under control and the day had been excellent so far, but at the restart there was a problem that probably cost us a much better result than what we got in the end”, says the Trentino rider, who fell fourth and was then able to climb third with a great overtaking against Maro Engel on the last lap.

“In the end we can still define ourselves happy with how it went. Honestly I don’t know what happened, there was a lack of power as if there had been a so-called ‘misfire’, at that moment I thought it was over”.

“Luckily everything worked out and I was able to accelerate again, we recovered and it went much better than it could have been.”

Mirko Bortolotti, Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracán EVO GT3 Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

For Race 2 Bortolotti had to load 5kg more as per regulation, but in Qualifying 2 he hit second place behind Nico Müller.

Audi Sport Team Rosberg dominated the second round of the weekend, with the 32-year-old from Lamborghini contenting himself with the third step of the podium, passed after a few laps by Felipe Fraga in the Ferrari 488 of Red Bull-AF Corse.

“The podium on Sunday was also very hard to get, but compared to Saturday’s, which looked like a defeat, this is more like a victory, at least as far as we were.”

“At the start I lost the second position to Fraga, with whom I could not fight. If I had tried, I would have lost more time and the others could have undermined me, with the risk of ending up even further behind in the pit stop pinwheel. “.

“At that moment it was appropriate to think about the strategy and what was best to do, in the end saving third place was very important. In the DTM anything can happen and every point weighs, never say never”.

In this way Bortolotti will present himself at the next round of the Lausitzring as the leader of the standings, but it is clear that a swallow does not make a spring and his feet must be firmly planted on the ground given the thick grid and full of potential winners.

“Now we go to the Lausitzring, which in the past was a good track for us. We will use the version with the bend after the straight, let’s see if we can be competitive, but we have time to prepare well and try to be at the top like in these first ones. races “.