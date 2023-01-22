In addition to the details on the entry and foundation of GTM GmbH, which will be responsible for the organization of the DTM in the future, the ADAC communicated to the teams further information on the regulations for the 2023 season.

While the free practice and qualifying sessions will last 45 and 20 minutes respectively, the race will be extended by ten minutes, going from 55 to 60 minutes plus one lap … Continue reading

#DTM #ADAC #regulation #arrivals