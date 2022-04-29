The 2022 DTM season kicks off from Portimão this weekend with a record of entrants that bodes well for what is the second vintage of the new GT3 era.

The German series has an increasingly international face, not only from the point of view of the calendar – which will cover most of Europe in 8 events – but also for the high-sounding names on the grid and the brands represented by the customer teams.

In total there are 29 cars registered and it is natural that the headlights are focused on the reigning champion Maximilian Götz, driving the # 1 Mercedes-AMG of Team Winward Racing. With the same car from Stuttgart managed by the German-American team we will also see Lucas Auer and rookie David Schumacher at work.

Group photo of the cars with the DTM drivers Photo by: DTM

Representing the brand will also be Luca Stolz and Arjun Maini (HRT), Maximilian Buhk (Mücke Motorsport) and the Gruppe M duo formed by Mikaël Grenier and Maro Engel.

After fighting for the drivers’ title and winning the one reserved for the teams, AF Corse returns with Red Bull, fielding the Ferrari 488s for Felipe Fraga (in RB livery) and the great star of the WRC, Sébastien Loeb, who with the Cavallino car Rampant branded AlphaTauri debuts in the championship.

Remaining in Emilia, Lamborghini responds with the four Huracáns prepared by the Grasser Racing Team for Mirko Bortolotti, Clemens Schmid, Rolf Ineichen and Alessio Deledda, plus the two from T3 Motorsport for Esmee Hawkey and Nicki Thiim.

BMW brings the brand new M4 GT3 to its debut with Walkenhorst Motorsport and Schubert Motorsport, which will entrust them respectively to Esteban Muth and Marko Wittmann, and to Philipp Eng and Sheldon Van Der Linde.

Group photo of the DTM cars Photo by: DTM

More serious and important commitment for Porsche, whose 911s put on track by KÜS Team Bernhard and SSR Performance this year will be present in all the scheduled rounds. Leading them is Thomas Preining, with the first team, Laurens Vanthoor and Dennis Olsen.

Finally, the battalion of the Audi R8 LMS could not be missing. Ricardo Feller, Kelvin Van Der Linde and the returning multiple champion René Rast will have to defend the colors of Team ABT Sportsline, while Nico Müller and Dev Gore continue the adventure with Team Rosberg. New challenge instead for Marius Zug in Attempto Racing.

“There are many very good cars and drivers, so the season promises to be extraordinary with the top level events scheduled – said the director of the DTM, Frederic Elsner – It will be a very open season and those who follow it will do it in suspense, it will be a real show “.