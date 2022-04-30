The German touring championship, in its second year with GT3 cars, begins with a race full of twists and turns that sees the Italian in command of the first part of the race, but after the Safety Car he grabs third place. Positive debut of the 9 times World Rally Champion

If this is the show that awaits us all year, let’s get comfortable. The DTM 2022 takes off from Portimao, in the Algarve. On the rollercoaster in southern Portugal it’s Italy against Germany, with Ferrari and Lamborghini fighting side by side with Audi, BMW, Mercedes and Porsche. But it is above all the spectacle offered by Mirko Bortolotti on the Grasser team Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo that warms the hearts of the fans. First the pole position taking advantage of only a fifth of the total time for the qualification, then the domination in the first part of the race and finally a textbook overtaking on the last lap to take the podium after the Safety Car entered the track and consequent restart (slowly). If we add to this the 16th place finish of Sebastien Loeb (Ferrari AlphaTauri AF Corse), here is the winning mix of the tournament.

Qualifying 1: Bortolotti as a star – Of the 20 ‘available to sign the best possible time in qualifying, Mirko Bortolotti (Lamborghini Grasser Racing Team) used just four, the last four. A clear message to the rest of the group: maximum confidence in the means available, in the team and the awareness of having in your hands the possibility of taking pole position by taking advantage of one or at most two attempts. A risky strategy that paid off with the front row. The Italian driver – after the warm-up lap – started for two consecutive laps: the three split times of the second lap earned him the pole position for 11 thousandths of a second on Mikael Grenier (Mercedes-Amg Team GruppeM Racing), 41 on Lucas Auer (Mercedes-Amg Team Winward) and 60 on Felipe Fraga (Ferrari Red Bull AF Corse), teammate of Sebastien Loeb. The Alsatian, by the way, recorded the 21st time, but be careful: the gap from the poleman was “only” 786 thousandths, making giant steps between FP1 and FP2 and between FP2 and qualifying. And to give a reference of the level on the track, only 5 riders out of 29 were unable to stay under the second behind. Better David Schumacher (Mercedes-Amg Team Winward), son of Ralf, nephew of Michael and cousin of Mick, 18th at 682 thousandths behind Bortolotti’s Lamborghini. See also Barmasse: "Winds up to 193 per hour, it is possible that the expedition will end"

DTM 2022, Race 1 Portimao: the start – Immediately a great battle at the start of race 1, with Bortolotti and Grenier side by side for half the lap. The Italian is able to respond well to the opponent’s attacks by closing all the doors and defending himself in position at the entrance and traction when exiting the curves. The start is favorable to Auer, who takes the second position against Grenier on the second lap, and Thiim, who overtakes Fraga for fourth place. As Bortolotti increases the pace, Nico Muller retires early in the race due to a problem on his Audi R8. Auer tries the undercut on Bortolotti, but the Lamborghini Grasser team is awake and responds to the rhymes on the next lap, with the Italian returning to the track before the Austrian and even gaining another second. Fraga thus becomes the leader of the race before his own pit stop, arriving only 25 ‘from the end of the race and one lap after that of Loeb, in seventh position before the pit. See also F1 | Mercedes: a chance to hide the W13 mini?

DTM 2022, Race 1 Portimao: twist – The technical problem at Ineichen’s Huracan (Bortolotti’s teammate), parked within the track between turns 1 and 2, caused the Safety Car to enter the track. Involuntarily, Ineichen plays the game of his opponents, with Bortolotti – once again leader of the race after everyone’s pit stop – who sees the advantage built up to that moment with consistency lap after lap with a maniacally precise and aggressive driving at the same time. The restart, with the drivers lined up as if it were the start of the race itself, is a mockery for Bortolotti’s Lamborghini, which due to a power vacuum loses speed when starting on the straight and slips to fourth position, and for the Ferrari AF Corse Fraga, with the Brazilian who is hit in the middle of the group and forced to retire a few hundred meters later, unable to reach the pits due to damage to the car.

DTM 2022, Race 1 Portimao: the final – The last laps are heart-pounding: Bortolotti has significantly more than Engel, but the German of the Mercedes acts as a stopper and defends himself with determination in every attack of the Italian. The driver of the Sant’Agata Bolognese company has to invent a masterful overtaking on the last lap to get on the podium behind Auer and Stolz, going to brush the two curves that precede the main straight to come out stronger, alongside Engel and close it in braking at turn 1. At the end of the race, Engel is given a 5 ”penalty for an irregularity at the pit stop, with the German slipping into tenth position, while Sebastien Loeb closes his first DTM race in 16th place and David Schumacher enters in the first 20.

DTM 2022: Bortolotti, Fraga and Loeb at the end of the race – See also The best phrases of players directed by Marcelo Bielsa towards the "Loco" What could have been a victory for Bortolotti turned into an uphill race: “We made a thousand restarts and this type of problem had never happened before, which is the same one that my teammate accused. All in all it could have been worse and luckily I was able to finish the race. We will analyze the problem, hoping to be able to solve it in a short time to be more relaxed in race 2. I had to invent an overtaking to the limit because Engel was defending himself very well and he understood my strengths. We’ll try again tomorrow “. Bitterness in the mouth also for Felipe Fraga: “When I restarted from the Safety Car I was rear-ended without my being able to do anything to avoid it. It’s a shame because we have lost important points, but unfortunately sometimes the races go like this, we have to accept it ”. A half smile for Sebastien Loeb: “Unfortunately we were unlucky with the entry of the Safety Car which took place immediately after our pit stop to change tires. The restart was very good, I was able to gain some positions and finish the race in sixteenth position. I can’t wait to face Race 2 “.

DTM 2022, Portimao: race 1 classification – 1. Lucas Auer (Aut-Mercedes-Amg Team Winward)

2. Luca Stolz (Ger-Mercedes-Amg Team Hrt)

3. Mirko Bortolotti (Ita-Lamborghini Grt)

4. Kelvin Van der Linde (S.Af-Audi Abt Sportsline)

5. Dennis Olsen (Porsche Ssr Performance)

6. Ricardo Feller (Svi-Audi Abt Sportsline)

7. Sheldon Van der Linde (S.Af-Bmw Schubert Motorsport)

8. Laurens Vanthoor (Bel-Porsche Ssr Performance)

9. Philipp Eng (Aut- Bmw Schubert Motorsport)

10. Maro Engel (Ger-Mercedes-Amg Team GruppeM Racing).