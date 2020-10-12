DTH is good news for users. The country’s largest DTH company is providing 2 months free service to TATA Sky users. Free service benefit is being given to users as cashback. This free service from Tata Sky is for users of ICICI Bank. Users have to recharge through ICICI Bank’s credit or debit card to take advantage of this offer.DTH company Tata Sky is giving 2 months cashback to users who take 12 months subscription under this offer. At the same time, after recharging for 6 months, users are getting a one-month recharge amount back in the form of cashback.

Cashback will be available within 7 days

This offer of Tata Sky is valid till 31 October 2020. This offer is valid only for recharges made from the company’s website and mobile app. The company said that the cashback amount will be credited to the users’ account within seven days. On recharging a two-month cashback plan, the first month’s cashback amount will be available within 48 hours and the second month’s cashback within seven days (working days).

Offer on this bank’s card too

According to a report by Telecom Talk, this offer is not available for recharges made on the day of activation of Tata Sky account. One such plan of Tata Sky is also being offered on Bank of Baroda’s credit card. This offer is valid till 30 November on the Bank of Baroda card. For more details related to the offer, you can visit the company’s website.