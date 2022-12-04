In the Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Odessa regions of Ukraine, as well as in the part of the Donetsk People’s Republic controlled by the Kyiv regime, blackouts are introduced from December 5. This was announced on Sunday, December 4, by DTEK, which is the largest private investor in the Ukrainian energy industry.

“Kyiv, Dnepropetrovsk, Odessa regions and Donetsk (the part controlled by Kyiv. – Ed.) from December 5 are returning to the schedules of stabilization shutdowns. The situation in the energy system remains difficult,” the company said in a Telegram channel.

Earlier, on December 3, it was reported about emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and Odessa region. On November 30, it became known that in Krivoy Rog, Dnepropetrovsk region of Ukraine, the possibility of using emergency and rolling power outage schedules remains.

According to Ukrenergo, the shortage of electricity capacity in the country is 27%. The company also assured that all operators of the electricity distribution system have been given consumption limits for each region of Ukraine.

On November 23, Russian troops launched a massive strike against the military command and control system of Ukraine and related energy facilities, Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, said. He noted that the goal of the strikes had been achieved, all designated targets had been hit.

The military of the Russian Federation began to strike at the objects of military administration, energy and communications of Ukraine on October 10. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular, on the Crimean bridge.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russia launched on February 24, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.