The Colombian midfielder, James Rodriguez, generated many doubts regarding his future, after not being registered on the list of players who are competing for the Paulista Championship. In fact, he missed the debut of Sao Paulo in front of Santo André.

After the victory of Sao Paulo 3-1 against Santo André in Morumbí, the technician Thiago Carpini talked about the absence of James Rodriguez at the beginning of the season and explained the reasons why the midfielder was not taken into account.

We do not have the urgency, since they are not yet within the physical possibilities, within what we have programmed here in Sao Paulo.

“It was perfectly normal, not only James, but Michel was not registered either, Rafinha was not registered, in short, it does not mean that they are not in the club's plans. As for registration, that's all, we don't have the urgency, since they are not yet within the physical possibilities, within what here in Sao Paulo we have programmed for each of the players so that they act safely,” he mentioned. Carpini at a press conference.

On the possibility of James leaving the club after some offer from abroad and rumor of Trabzonspor from Türkiye for having it, Carpini assured that he has no knowledge of it, so it remains in the plans.

“Sao Paulo has not received proposals for the player in recent weeks and normally counts on him for the remainder of the season,” the coach said.

For now, James Rodriguez will continue in Sao Paulo and we will have to wait until he is 100% physically, because that was decisive for not being taken into account by Carpini in this first round of the Paulista Championship.

