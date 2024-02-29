James Rodríguez returned to play with him Sao Paulo and debuted this Wednesday with a goal and assist in his first game of the 2024 season. Inter Limeira, from Brasiliawas the victim of the Colombian, who now hopes to consolidate himself in the first team.

The technician Thiago Carpini praised James, who surprised with his new number, wearing the number '55' on his shirt and came back with everything: he scored a goal with a header and set up an assist in just 20 minutes on the pitch.

Photo: X: James Rodríguez / Sao Paulo

An important period of preparation was lost, but we gained an option, we will evolve little by little, with caution

However, Carpini He asked for caution with the suitability of the 32-year-old from Cucuta, and even hinted that he will continue to be a substitute in the tricolor's next games and will be revulsive to enter the final minutes.

“James feels happy and important in the process, he is part of the club again and is technically indisputable,” commented the coach.

For the DT of São Paulo, James Rodríguez “He is in a different physical stage, he compromises a little. It is a technical reference that we have. An important period of preparation was lost, but we gained an option, we will evolve little by little, with caution. James played very well for 20 minutes, he was willing to help on and off the field. I'm very happy”

“It's good that James has reviewed his decision (to leave the club). We know the capacity not only of him (James), but of the entire team. As he regains his best physical condition, he will have a lot to offer this São Paulo group”said the coach.

James, happy with his return

After his great game and earning several accolades, James Rodriguez He spoke on São Paulo's social networks and decided not to refer to the controversy it generated, he concentrated on the match.

It was a good night, I'm happy to have helped, I'm happy for the victory and the game we played – said James, shortly after the game.

The Colombian could have minutes again next Sunday in the classic in the city of Sao Paulo, your team receives in the Morumbí to Palmeiras of his compatriot Richard Ríos for date 11 of the Paulista Tournament.

