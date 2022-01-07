Al Rayyan’s campaign in the Qatar League is far from expected. The hiring of an experienced coach like Laurent Blanc and figures like Steve Nzonzi or James Rodríguez has not paid off in a club that wanted to fight at the top and today is trying to get away from relegation.

This Saturday, Al Rayyan will play Al Wakrah and in that game, Blanc expects a reaction from the squad to get out of the bad moment in the championship.

(Read also: The alarms go off: Messi could leave PSG)

The keys to Al Rayyan to get out of the bad moment

“All the games are very complicated. Against Al Wakrah it will also be like that. It is a good team, with a good coach and very good players, but we have to beat them, because I think we can,” said Blanc.

The French coach said what was the key to get out of the pothole. “We have lost many games, so the most important thing for us is to regain confidence and the collective level because we need it,” he said.

Blanc acknowledged that his team has struggled to keep payroll. “For this match we are working hard, but so far we have not recovered some players. We have many injuries, and some are in the African Cup. However, I hope that against Al Wakrah we will have a positive response from everyone, from all the team and coaching staff, “he concluded.

(Also: Falcao, among the 50 best scorers of the 21st century)

This is how James Rodríguez’s team goes on the table

Al Rayyan is eighth in the Qatari league, with 12 points, 19 behind the leader, Al Sadd, and just four above the promotion zone, which today Al Khor occupies.

James, for his part, has played six games for this club, with one goal and two assists.

SPORTS