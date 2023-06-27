Santiago Gimenez He was one of the most outstanding of the staff of the feyenoord in the 2022-2023 season being one of the scorers. Given this, his coach arne slot He has praised him for his performance and assured that the footballer still has a great future with the club but that he does not rule out that he could have offers that take him down another path.

Since the season ended in Netherlands Talk began that there were clubs outside that country that were looking for the Mexican, but Giménez himself, as well as his agent and family, confirmed that they hoped to stay to seek to confirm his good progress. But now the manager of the Eredivise champion has made it clear that although he doesn’t want to stay at the club, he has the potential for something more.

“I have already heard his agent say many sensible things, that it is good that he stays another year, but in the last weeks and months, also I have seen people leave who say they are going to stay. It is inevitable in football“, said the coach at a press conference. He continued to praise the Mexican and ensure that it is impossible not to generate interest if he does things well.

“I think that every coach, anywhere in the world, knows that the players who are doing very well are of interest to other clubs, we did very well and Santiago even did very well individually, which is why he is in the center attention,” he said.

For now Santiago Giménez has the support of his DT, who considers him for the start of the season, for now the Mexican is focused on the Mexican team in the Gold Cup, after which he will rest for a few days and then return to his work at Feyenoord. Arnet Slot is confident that the following season can be even better.