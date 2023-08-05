Friday night, 8:30 p.m. tigers and Vancouver Whitecaps face off in a duel corresponding to the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup, a tournament in which the Mexican clubs have not had as good a time as they would have imagined.
Like striped, America and Tolucathose commanded by Robert Dante Siboldi arrive with the mission of repairing the wounded pride of the Mx League, and thus demonstrate, based on soccer and results, that national soccer is still better than that of the Americans.
On paper, it didn’t look all that complicated. Tigres took to the field with Nahuel Guzmán in goal, Samir and Guido Pizarro in central defense, Jesús Angulo and Javier Aquino on the wings, with Rafa Carioca, Juan Pablo Vigón and Fernando Gorriarán in the middle, Diego Lainez and Luis Quiñones wide open; above the historical scorer of Nuevo León: André-Pierre Gignac.
If we add to this that Tigres had elements on the bench like Sebastián Córdova, Nicolás: “Diente” López, “Nico” Ibañez and the newcomer Ozziel Herrera, we could imagine that the commitment would be a mere formality for university students. . but not.
Based on defensive order, well-worked counterattacks and forcefulness, the Vancouver Whitecaps made the Mexican soccer champion suffer, because at minute nine of the first half Pedro Vite put the ball in the angle to put things 1-0 in favor of the Canadians .
For the second half, Robert Dante Siboldi brought out Juan Pablo Vigón and sent the best Tigres player in the last league to the field: Sebastián Córdova, who barely made contact with the ball and showed interesting things.
At minute fifty-three, André-Pierre Gignac connected a Chilean in the area and tied the game at one. Tigres seemed determined to solve it in ninety minutes, but in the end they had to go to a penalty shootout. Nahuel Guzmán managed to intimidate the collectors and Tigres entered the round of 16, an instance in which they will face their staunch rival: the Rayados de Monterrey.
At the end of the match, the Italian Vanni Sartini, who is coach of the Vancouver Whitecaps, was upset with the refereeing of the match, saying that Tigres and Gignac have more followers, that it was convenient for all of them to advance and that is why they were not to review different plays to the VAR, even though, in the eyes of the experts, the VAR pardoned his team a penalty in the first half.
