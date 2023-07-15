Colombia vs. Ireland, the first friendly for Nelson Abadía’s team in Oceania in the run-up to the Women’s World Cup, lasted just 23 minutes. The version that the European media have expressed is that it was decided to end the game because of the “too rough” game of the Colombians.

“The match, which took place at Meakin Park in Brisbane, got too physical and it was decided, after consultation with the match officials, to end the match.“, declared the Irish Federation.

“Although all the processes and training of our teams are framed within the rules of the game, healthy competition and fair play, among others, we respect the decision of our rival team”said the Colombian Federation in its statement.

Then, Daniela Caracas, from Colombia, expressed about the Irish: “They are girls… a ‘faltica’ there and they started to complain and that they were going to see if they played, then the coach said we are going to wait for them to decide … Let them eat m…”.

And now, the turn to speak was for Vera Pauw, the coach of Ireland.

“My players feared for their bodies (…) this was outside the rules,” she said.

DT of Ireland reports panic of his players

The players from Colombia and Ireland. Photo: RTESoccer video screenshot – Colombian Football Federation

“The game started very lively, we started very well, we created a couple of opportunities, we had a good free kick and the rivals also had several options, in that sense it was a very competitive duel, but then the situation reached a point of no return There were moments in the game where Ruesha Littlejohn received very strong tackles and could have been injured. We are not afraid of any physical contact, in the rules of the game we are a tough team, but this was outside the rules“Said the DT at the entrance.

Then he recounted the moment in which the figure of his team, Denise O’Sullivan would have received a kick.

“I went to the Colombian coach to tell him that I needed his help, I told him ‘We want to go to the World Cup, how do we calm down this situation?’ And he only said a prayer to me. He said something like foul play was on both sides, even though we didn’t foul. (Nelson Abadía) He did not take charge. I want to emphasize that the Colombian bank remained calm and did not incite anything,” he added.

“My players were bummed out and upset. I went to the pitch to see Denise (the player who went to the hospital afterwards), something I never do, and confirmed that there was a potential risk of injury, and for the first time since I’ve been coaching I felt the afraid of my players, they feared for their bodies. So I took them aside and told them: ‘Don’t worry, I support you, of course I support you,'” she added.

Later, he said that he spoke with the directors of the Irish Federation and they decided to speak with the referees and opted to stop the game.

🗣 “We do not fear any physical contact normally.” 🗣 “The players feared for their bodies.” Vera Pauw explains why she felt the game vs. Colombia had to be abandoned following several serious challenges on Irish players | ☘ 🗣 “This was out of the rules of the game.” pic.twitter.com/CaHglRzXfY – Off The Ball (@offtheball) July 15, 2023

The statement of the Colombian Football Federation

Photo: Colombian Football Federation

“The Colombian Football Federation reports that the friendly match that was to take place as part of today’s training between the Colombian Women’s National Team and Ireland, was suspended because the Irish National Team, a rival in practice this Friday, preferred not to continue playing when 23 minutes of the first half had already elapsed“, reads the text shared by the FCF.

“Although all the processes and training of our teams are framed within the rules of the game, healthy competition and FairPlay, among others, we respect the decision of our rival team,” the statement continued.

