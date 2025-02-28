It was dragged and pulled on the man that “you have to remember”, as Josef Ferstl emphasized. Everyone wanted to hug him, the first German junior descendant world champion since 1988. Shortly afterwards, Felix Rösle stretched his skis in the air at the award ceremony in the run-out of Tarvisio’s racing slope.

“It was an unusual race in not simple conditions,” said the 20-year-old from SC Sonthofen after his triumph at the youth World Cup in Italy. With two hundredths of a second lead over the Swiss Philipp Kälin, he had held his own in two rounds on the shortened route. The Austrian Matthias Fernsebner (+0.14) landed in third place that Rösle had held after the first round.

The gold ride did not come completely surprisingly, at least not for the former German Speed ​​driver Ferstl. “You have to know that Felix has belonged to the extended favorite group on a medal,” the 36-year-old ordered the World Cup title at Eurosport. For Ferstl, it is out of the question that Rösle has everything for a promising future: “Junior world champion is not just that. You have to bring a lot of potential and have a lot. ” His predecessor Kaspar Gilgenrainer, the only German junior world champion in the departure until Thursday, should only be used to a limited extent. The 1988 champion was not granted a great career later. Unlike the Swiss Beat Feuz and Marco Odermatt, who mature after their junior titles to the world class. For Rösle, only the coming Saturday counts: the Super-G is coming up.