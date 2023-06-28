DSM-Firmenich has its shareholders on Wednesday morning informed that the sales of vitamins are going so badly that the gross profit (EBITDA) will probably be considerably lower this year. Where the food ingredients giant still booked a gross profit of 2.3 billion euros in 2022, the management now expects ‘only’ 1.8 to 1.9 billion. That is almost 20 percent less.

When the results for the first quarter were published two months ago, it became clear that the division was not doing well. But while the company was still hoping for a turnaround in the second quarter, it is now clear that those hopes were vain, the group reports. DSM-Firmenich (28,000 employees, turnover of 10 billion euros in 2022) takes into account that no ‘material improvement’ will follow during the rest of the year either. The company immediately announced measures to combat the problems.

Chinese demand recovers less quickly than expected after corona

The profit alarm puts the spotlight on the chaos in an unknown but nevertheless important market for many people: that of vitamins and other nutritional supplements. DSM-Firmenich produces these on a large scale, for both humans and animals. Vitamins account for about 15 percent of the company’s turnover. Demand has grown steadily in recent years as consumers become more concerned about their health and farmers worldwide look for efficient and affordable ways to feed their growing herds. It is an international market in which many billions are involved every year.

China major buyer

But since a few months the draft has been in it. During the corona crisis, demand became somewhat more volatile, says industry follower Fernand de Boer of the Belgian investment bank and asset manager Degroof Petercam, but the Chinese economy is coming out of its ‘corona lockdown’ much less quickly than expected this year and that is depressing demand strongly. “China is the largest buyer of vitamins for animals,” says De Boer.

Vitamin producers then had surplus stocks that they could not leave on the shelf indefinitely: vitamins go bad. And so several manufacturers decided to put their stocks on the market after all. Competitor BASF from Germany did. Chinese producers who could not sell their goods in their own country did so. And DSM-Firmenich also saw no other choice.

But that did lead to a price implosion: the gap between supply and demand widened even further. The price of vitamin A in particular has collapsed. At the end of last year, for example, a kilo cost about 70 dollars, says de Boer, but that is now only 20 euros. And it is precisely in vitamin A that DSM-Firmenich is a major player. “Of course that cuts into it.”

Just after the merger

It is also painful for DSM-Firmenich that it is issuing a profit warning shortly after the completion of the merger between the former state-owned mining company DSM and the Swiss fragrance and flavorings manufacturer Firmenich. According to De Boer, the problems in the vitamin branch are separate from that merger, but the top of DSM-Firmenich did announce prior to the merger that it would actually lead to more income, especially in the field of nutrition. The top itself took into account half a billion euros in extra income.

The merger, which was announced more than a year ago, was formally completed this spring, after approval from competition authorities. With the merger, DSM formally became a Swiss company, although the Dutch influence is still strong. Many investors were positive about this step, but at the same time they have not yet benefited much from it. Since the announcement, the stock has almost halved in value. The first annual shareholders’ meeting of the merged company will take place in Basel on Thursday.

On the stock exchange, the share price shot up on Wednesday, by 5 percent. This seems to be mainly due to the interventions announced by the top to get the situation under control. DSM-Firmenich will, among other things, sell a vitamin factory in China and keep two factories in Switzerland that had already been shut down for longer. The group now also wants to make vitamin sales a completely separate ‘unit’ within the company, so that it is somewhat isolated and the group results should be less affected by volatility in the vitamin markets.

De Boer: “Vitamins remain a growth market, but this just had to be removed. That is the message that DSM is sending to investors with this. And that message is received positively, you see. They can now look ahead again. This is the bottom.”