DSM has found a buyer in the American city of Avient for its branch that makes protective materials. That company will pay more than 1.4 billion euros for the business unit, which largely consists of making Dyneema, which according to DSM is the strongest fiber in the world. This fiber can be used in cables, but also in protective clothing and fishing nets, for example.

DSM put its materials branch on the display in September last year. This branch consists of more than just protective materials, but also makes a range of plastics and plastics that are used in the automotive industry, among other things. After the divestiture of those parts, the specialty chemicals company wants to focus primarily on ingredients for foodstuffs and nutritional supplements.

The strong fibers accounted for an annual turnover of around 335 million euros, of the almost 2 billion euros achieved by the entire materials division last year. In terms of operating profit, the part sold was good for approximately EUR 105 million per year.

After deducting all costs it incurs for the sale, DSM expects to make approximately 1.3 billion euros in profit on the divestment of the part. The sale is expected to be completed in the second half of the year. DSM previously indicated that it would probably like to invest the proceeds from the sale of the materials division in further growth of the food divisions, such as acquisitions, but also investments.