The DSM-5 classifies the personality disorders into three groups: Group A, Group B and Group C. Cluster A includes the eccentric and bizarre personality disorders, Cluster B includes the dramatic and erratic personality disorders, and Cluster C includes the anxious and fearful personality disorders.

Within Group A, there are personality disorders:

-Paranoid

-Schizoid

-Schizotypal

He paranoid personality disorder is characterized by mistrust and suspicion towards others, schizoid personality disorder is characterized by a lack of interest in social relationships and isolation, and schizotypal personality disorder is characterized by eccentricity and extravagant ideas.

Group B includes personality disorders:

-Antisocial

-Limit

-Histrionic

-Narcissistic

Antisocial personality disorder is characterized by a lack of empathy and remorse, borderline personality disorder is characterized by emotional instability and interpersonal relationships tumultuous, histrionic personality disorder is characterized by a constant need for attention and drama, and narcissistic personality disorder is characterized by grandiosity and a lack of empathy for others.

Group C includes personality disorders:

-Avoidant

-Dependent

-Obsessive compulsive.

Avoidant personality disorder is characterized by shyness and fear of criticism, dependent personality disorder is characterized by the need to be cared for and protected, and obsessive-compulsive personality disorder is characterized by perfection and control.

It is important to note that although personality disorders are divided into groups, each of them presents unique symptoms and characteristics. In addition, the DSM-5 establishes specific diagnostic criteria for each personality disorder.

the cDSM-5 classification of personality disorders is useful for diagnosis and treatment from the patients. It helps mental health professionals to better understand the behavior patterns and interpersonal problems of patients.

However, some critics have pointed out that the DSM-5 classification of personality disorders is limited and does not reflect the complexity of personality disorders.

Therefore, A new way of classifying personality disorders has been proposed. which could be more useful in the treatment and understanding of these disorders.

This new form of classification It is based on the theory of the Big Five personality traits.Also known as the five factor model.

These five traits are extraversion, agreeableness, conscientiousness, neuroticism, and openness to experience. Instead of classifying individuals into specific categories of personality disorders, the degree of each personality trait is assessed and it is identified whether there is a high or low score in any of them.

This form of classification is known as the Five Factor Personality Assessment (FFP) and has proven useful in the diagnosis and treatment of personality disorders.

It has been found that personality disorders are associated with extreme levels in any of the five traits of personality, allowing mental health professionals to better understand the needs and challenges of patients.