The young wireless standard 5G makes DSL look old. His data bubbles on mobile devices and with the right router also in the house and yard. Five devices show the trumps and pitfalls of the technology.

Bringing 5G into the house: The Gigacube 5G from TCL in the front left next to the Fritzbox 6850. In the middle right the DWR 2101 from D-Link in front of the Nighthawk M6 Pro. Rear of the 5G CPE Pro 2 from Huawei Image: Adobe Stock/Editing FAZ

Dhe first apartment of his own, new furniture and the exciting start to student life: freshmen know what they want and don’t want. He will move several times over the next few years and will likely spend time abroad. The roof over his head is taken care of, but the young man has looked for an unconventional solution for the no less important internet connection. No DSL or cable connection with high connection fees and long contract terms, but a cellular router to provide access to the Internet. He doesn’t need a lot of data at home. There is a free network at the university, and the whole thing pays for itself after two moves at the latest.

Routers for mobile communications instead of a DSL Fritzbox or a cable modem have a number of advantages. As a hotspot, they connect all devices in the vicinity to the network via W-Lan, and they can be easily taken from one place to the next. They are ideal in the office of the self-employed and freelancers as a last resort to mitigate the consequences of a DSL failure. Since you can set it up where the best reception is, it is also worth using if the household smartphones only find the mobile signal at the window or house entrance. In addition, there are now routers with the fast 5G mobile network, which offers a data rate of more than 100 megabits per second in major German cities. That’s faster than most DSL connections. These 5G routers are what we are talking about here.