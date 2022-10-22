Genoa – Marta Cantero is world champion in synchronized swimming at the World Championships in Portugal. The blue athletein the Solo Free World Dsiso (Down Syndrome International Swimming Organization) race, he totaled the score of 42.0668, winning the world gold in front of the Argentine Ranceze and the Mexican Pacheco.

It continues, therefore, to reap successes the Ligurian and Tigullina athlete who, in his personal palmares, already includes two team golds at the 2014 World Cup in Mexico and 2018 in Canada plus another gold in the solo and another in the duo at the 2016 Trisome Games.

Another medal for Marta, always on the occasion of the Portuguese championships, arrives in the technical duo together with his partner Martina Villanova. The blue go up to the second highest step of the podium carrying, under their teeth, the silver medal for the most classic ritual photos.

Hermetic and very precise the comment appeared on the Facebook page of the Chiavari Swimminga society in which synchronette plays: “Marta, simply fantastic!”.