Over the The Game Awards 2022 it was announced DS2new title of KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS and followed by DEATH STRANDING. The title is currently under development for PlayStation 5, but at the moment a possible launch window has not been revealed. Among the cast of actors who will play the protagonists of the game we will not only find the return of Norman Reedus, Léa Seydoux And Troy Bakerbut it has been confirmed that Elle Fanning And Shioli Kutsuna are part of this sequel.

No further information regarding the title is available at the moment. Waiting to find out more we leave you now with the announcement trailer for DS2. Good vision!

DS2 – Trailer

Source: KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS